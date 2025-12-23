USER GUIDE: ULTRA RISK EA





GENERAL DESCRIPTION

Ultra Risk is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance speculation. As its name and advertising indicate, it is a high-risk tool focused on aggressive capital growth.

Its investment philosophy is based on avoiding chasing prices at intermediate levels. The EA waits patiently for the market to reach "over-extended" zones (buy low, sell high) to enter on reversion.

IMPORTANT: The strategy assumes that, in this operating logic, higher drawdown levels often precede closes with higher profits. The EA consciously manages this exposure to maximize profit capture when the market reverses.





PARAMETERS AND INPUTS

Below is a detail of each setting in the same order they appear in the EA:

1. GROUP: Main Configuration

Trading Mode

Description: Defines the allowed direction for trading (Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both).

Usage: Useful for filtering based on macro trend or market sentiment.

Description: The base lot size for the first operation of the cycle.

Usage: Must be proportional to account size, but small enough to allow the grid to scale.

Description: If activated, automatically adjusts the "Initial Lot" as the balance grows or shrinks.

Impact: Automatic compound interest (and compound risk).

Description: Number of candles used to calculate the recent "average range" of the market.

Impact: Determines the base volatility for calculating grid distances.

Description: Multiplier applied to the previously calculated range to define the distance between operations.

Impact: Increase: Gives the market more "breathing room"; wider spacing between operations. Decrease: More compact grid; higher risk in strong trends.

Description: The lot size multiplier for recovery positions (Martingale).

Usage: Determines recovery aggressiveness. Adjust with extreme caution.

Impact: Higher value means faster breakeven recovery, but exponentially higher risk of Margin Call.

Description: Factor that adjusts the total target profit of the cycle.

Impact: Increase: Seeks to squeeze more profit from the reversion (High Reward). Decrease: Prioritizes exiting the market quickly with a smaller profit (High Win Rate).

Description: Maximum cap of operations in a sequence.

Impact: Limits your total market exposure. It is your first line of defense against infinitely over-leveraging the account.

2. GROUP: Risk Management

Global SL (% of balance)

Description: Fundamental. The percentage of your balance you are willing to lose if the market collapses against you irrecoverably.

Recommendation: Always use it as your "catastrophe insurance". Define your pain limit according to your risk profile.

3. GROUP: Technical Configuration

% Drop (vs Max)

Description: Defines how "low" or "high" the price must be relative to its recent range to consider an entry.

Usage: Adjust according to symbol volatility. A higher value requires sharper movements and filters "noise" better.

Description: Defines the time window (in candles) to determine what constitutes a "relevant" high or low.

Usage: Depends on the market cycle you want to analyze (short term vs medium term).

4. GROUP: Expert Configuration

Magic Number

Description: Unique identifier for this EA's orders.

Usage: Change only if using multiple instances of the EA on the same symbol and timeframe.

Description: Maximum allowed slippage in points when opening operations.

Usage: Prevents entering at prices very different from requested during moments of extremely high volatility.

USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

SPECULATIVE CAPITAL: This tool is not for conservative savings. Use it with money destined for aggressive growth or loss. WITHDRAWALS: The best risk management with this EA is to withdraw profits systematically. ASSETS: Any market, especially XAUUSD (Gold), cryptocurrencies, synthetic indices, and Forex. MINDSET: Remember the warning: "Higher drawdown levels often precede closes with higher profits". Don't be scared by red floating P/L; it's part of the EA's mechanics to capture return, always respecting your Global Stop Loss.

LINKS & DOWNLOADS