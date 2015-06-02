Geoffrey Yu, a currency strategist at UBS, to CNBC - 'EUR/USD Below 1.0950 on Greece Concerns'

The euro skidded 0.8 percent to around $1.0892 on Monday after Greece
missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline to reach a deal with its lenders
to unlock crucial aid. An agreement is seen as key for Greece avoiding a
debt default and dodging a potential exit from the euro zone.
“We have moved from a situation where Greece really wasn’t an issue and people were not pricing it in to now, where it is becoming an issue for the euro,” Geoffrey Yu, a currency strategist at UBS, told CNBC. “I wouldn’t say the euro is going to correct massively yet, because even under a negative scenario where Greece missus a (debt) payment, Greece is largely quarantined and the risks are not systemic.”