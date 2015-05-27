Euro edges higher as dollar's rate-hike fuelled rally pauses

On Wednesday the single currency edged higher as Greece default fears eased and as greenback paused its rally fuelled by expectations for a U.S. rate hike later in 2015.



EUR/USD was up 0.48% to 1.0923, still not far from the one-month low touched on Tuesday.

The Greek authorities expressed confidence to that it would make a €305 million payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 5 - the news which was positive for the euro.

Previously, Greece's Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said on Sunday that Greece cannot make a repayment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due on 5 June as it does not have the money. However, senior German official said there was no reason to believe Greece would be in default after the payment to the IMF falls.

Demand for the dollar remained strong after U.S. data on Tuesday indicated that U.S. business investment plans increased, consumer confidence improved and house prices extended gains.

The upbeat data supported the view that the Federal Reserve could start to raise interest rates later in the year if the economy continues to improve as expected.

The dollar dipped against the yen, with USD/JPY easing to 122.88.



In Japan, Wednesday’s minutes of the central bank’s April meeting showed policymakers pushed back the time frame for achieving its 2% inflation target, spurring hopes for additional monetary easing later in 2015.

