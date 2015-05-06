Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Joins Planet Capital as Advisor and Director

The CTO of Planet Capital, Dan Sokol confirmed the appointment and said that it marks a decisive step in Wozniak’s affiliation with Blockchain infrastructure. He admitted that having an engineer as innovative as Woz around to look over our shoulders and make suggestions is priceless and going to help the company greatly.



The Los Angeles-based Planet Capital has emerged as a leading choice for its ATM kiosks that feature both advanced fiat-based operations as well as a two-way digital currency trading tool. The company aims to significantly corner and alter the self-service payments market and help out customers in remote areas have access to money.



Talking about the plans, CEO A. Lyle Elias said that with an ‘All-Star’ team focused on exploiting our patent pending IP and ‘Blockchain’ technology, Planet’s Next Gen ATM kiosks, unique network architecture and state-of-the-art wallet solution will make Planet Capital a major payments industry disrupter.



As Planet Capital is keen to expand and build relationships with people and businesses that are interested in this future world of financial interaction, the latest appointment of the extremely successful man from Apple is a right move towards the goal.

