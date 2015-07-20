U.S. stocks open higher with more earnings reports ahead

Stock market in the U.S. was boosted by robust earnings reports and optimism about Greek developments. Better than expected quarterly results from Halliburton and Morgan Stanley which came out before the open bell Monday also backed the market.

S&P 500 futures were last up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,120.75, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 30 points, or 0.2%, to 18,027.

Nasdaq-100 futures advanced by 12 points, or 0.3%, to 4,662.

On Friday, the S&P 500 added 2.4% for the week and finished just off 0.2% below its May record close.

The Nasdaq Composite closed Friday at a record high and up 4.25% for the week boosted by strong earnings from Google.

Morgan Stanley's shares were up 1.5 percent to $40.80 in premarket trading after the U.S. bank's consolidates net revenue rose 13 percent.

PayPal Holdings was up 3.8 percent to $39.85 on a "when-issued" basis premarket ahead of its trading debut after it split from e-commerce company eBay.

Halliburton Co. also gained following quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s estimates.



Hasbro Inc. was mostly inactive in premarket trade after the toy giant delivered quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations, says MarketWatch.

International Business Machines Corp. is expected to report second-quarter earnings of $3.79 a share after the market's close.

Tomorrow markets await the release of Apple Inc.’s quarterly earnings report.

Elsewhere, European stock markets were higher for a ninth-straight session, while Asian equities finished mixed, with Japan’s market closed for a holiday.