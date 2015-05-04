BitNational says that it has acquired Calgary-based Bitcoin Brains for $2.1 million

In consequence of the acquisition BitNational will become the largest over-the-counter Bitcoin brokerage and ATM network in Canada. The company informs that the acquisition took place after it paid a 10-year, $2.1 million dollar agreement.



Currently, BitNational operates Bitcoin ATMs in three cities in western Canada and caters thousands of customers. On the other hand, Bitcoin Brains began as a Bitcoin brokerage in 2013. The agreement reveals that BitNational now aims to provide the safest and easiest access to Bitcoins for Albertans.



Dave Bradley of Bitcoin Brains also clears that this deal makes it easier than ever to buy Bitcoins anywhere in western Canada. According to him at Bitcoin Brains the guys from BitNational offer the kind of knowledgeable, professional service that the customers have come to expect. Thus, he is showing clear support for BitNational and why he agreed for the deal.



BitNational claims that comprehensive understanding in digital currency the visitors can trust is provided by it. Also, the organization likes to explain how all this stuff works with the help of team that has a well-deserved reputation of excellence in providing smart, sensible, and efficient information for the clients of BitNational Inc.

