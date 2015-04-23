Technical Analysis - USDJPY bounced from Gann suport around 118.40 at the start of the week
23 April 2015, 21:11
  • USDJPY bounced from Gann suport around 118.40 at the start of the week
  • Our near-term trend bias is lower while below 121.00
  • A move under 118.40/20 needed to set off a more important move to the downside in the exchange rate
  • A very minor turn window is eyed early next week
  • A close over 121.00 would turn us positive on USD/JPY

USDJPY Strategy: Like the short side while spot remains below 121.00

InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
USD/JPY 117.40/20 19.10 119.40 119.80 121.00
