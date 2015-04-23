Technical Analysis - USDJPY bounced from Gann suport around 118.40 at the start of the week

- USDJPY bounced from Gann suport around 118.40 at the start of the week
- Our near-term trend bias is lower while below 121.00
- A move under 118.40/20 needed to set off a more important move to the downside in the exchange rate
- A very minor turn window is eyed early next week
- A close over 121.00 would turn us positive on USD/JPY
USDJPY Strategy: Like the short side while spot remains below 121.00
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|USD/JPY
|117.40/20
|19.10
|119.40
|119.80
|121.00