EURUSD: BNP say Greek deal unlikely by April 24, Eurogroup meeting on 11 May is being touted as the date of a potential deal on Greece

- Negotiations have ground to a halt
- The Greek government has until 20 April to present economic and fiscal reforms
- Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers on 24 April
- Recent comments by EU officials suggest an imminent deal to unlock the last tranche of Greece's bailout funds still looks unlikely
- The Eurogroup meeting on 11 May is now being touted as the date of a potential deal on Greece
- Greece facing about EUR 0.2bn in interest payments to the IMF on 1 May and a EUR 0.8bn IMF loan redemption on 12 May
- We continue to expect the Greeks to make a last-minute U-turn to secure a deal in the not-too distant future
"Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras needs to strike a delicate balance between the political lines that his party, Syriza, will not cross (such as further cuts in pensions and the liberalisation of the labour market) and the demands of his European counterparts. It may be that his strategy is to reject eurozone demands until the very last minute to demonstrate to the far-left wing of his party that he did all he could, but he has to strike a deal to avoid default".