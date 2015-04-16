Executive Director of the Bitcoin Foundation Bruce Fenton Invites Suggestions from Redditors

Though /u/bruce_fenton as the Executive Director of the Bitcoin Foundation has been on /r/Bitcoin for more than a year now. As a newly appointed Executive Director he is now looking for suggestions and ideas from his fellow Reddit users and for that he posted this on /r/Bitcoin.In the post he admits that the Bitcoin Foundation, like the Bitcoin space itself has had its fair share of turmoil; however, it has tried to solve most of them. For instance, right now it has a fully 100% member elected Board of Directors, new leadership and a fresh start going forward. The post to get fresh ideas from /r/Bitcoin users seems one attempt to look fresh.He says, “A combination of factors including losses on some activities, high expenses and a falling Bitcoin price has reduced the foundation’s capital. In the coming weeks I’m gathering a full picture of our internal resources and finances and with all activities will be as transparent as possible without violating the privacy of any member.”However, he promises that he is not going to dwell on the past as much as focus on where the Bitcoin Foundation is now and what it can do in the future to most effectively benefit this space.