AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - China Gross Domestic Product and 29 pips price movement

past data is 7.3%

forecast data is 7.0%

actual data is 7.0% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. It's the broadest measure of economic activity and the primary gauge of the economy's health.

==========

"China's gross domestic product expanded 7.0 percent on year in the first quarter of 2015, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, coming in at 14,066.7 billion yuan.

The headline figure was in line with expectations while slowing from 7.3 percent in the previous three months.

On an annualized quarterly basis, GDP gained 1.3 percent - below expectations for 1.4 percent and down from 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The value added of the primary industry was 777.0 billion yuan, up by 3.2 percent year-on-year; that of the secondary industry was 6,029.2 billion yuan, up 6.4 percent; and that of the tertiary industry was 7,260.5 billion yuan, up 7.9 percent.

The bureau added that industrial production gained just 5.6 percent on year in March - shy of forecasts for an increase of 7.0 percent and down from 7.9 percent in February. Output was up 0.25 percent on month."

==========

AUDUSD M5: 29 pips price movement by CNY - GDP news event





