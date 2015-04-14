Technical Analysis: GBPUSD prints lowest level in almost 5 years

0
- GBP/USD fell to its lowest level in almost 5 years on Monday before finding support near the 161.8% extension of the January to February advance near 1.4575
- Our near-term trend bias is lower in Cable while below 1.4760
- A move under 1.4575 is now needed to trigger the next leg lower in the rate
- A very minor turn window is eyed here
- A close back over 1.4760 would turn us positive on the pound
GBP/USD Strategy: Like the short side while below 1.4760
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|GBP/USD
|1.4575
|1.4600
|1.4630
|1.4700
|1.4760