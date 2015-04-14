Technical Analysis: GBPUSD prints lowest level in almost 5 years

GBP/USD fell to its lowest level in almost 5 years on Monday before finding support near the 161.8% extension of the January to February advance near 1.4575

Our near-term trend bias is lower in Cable while below 1.4760

A move under 1.4575 is now needed to trigger the next leg lower in the rate

A very minor turn window is eyed here

A close back over 1.4760 would turn us positive on the pound

Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2 GBP/USD 1.4575 1.4600 1.4630 1.4700 1.4760

GBP/USD Strategy: Like the short side while below 1.4760