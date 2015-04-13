EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 12.04 - 19.04: Bearish Breakdown with 1.0461 Next Key Support Level

- The
price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and below Senkou Span A line
which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary
bearish on the chart
- Chinkou Span line is indicating breakdown
- Nearest support level is 1.0637 (D1)
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1034 (D1)
W1 price
is on bearish breakdown which is just started on open W1 bar after ranging market condition for few weeks ago, nearest support level for this timeframe is 1.0461
MN price
is on bearish breakdown with 1.0461 support level
If D1 price will break 1.0637 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish breakdown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.1034 resistance level so we may see the market rally within the primary bearish with good possibility to reversal to the primary bullish condition
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0637 and 1.1034 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.1034 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0637 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-04-14 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]
2015-04-14 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Retail Sales]
2015-04-15 03:00 GMT (or 05:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - GDP]
2015-04-15 12:45 GMT (or 14:45 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
2015-04-16 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]
2015-04-16 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
2015-04-17 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1034 (D1)
|1.0637 (D1)
|1.1449 (W1)
|1.0461 (W1)
|1.3444 (MN1)
|1.0461 (MN1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown