EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 12.04 - 19.04: Bearish Breakdown with 1.0461 Next Key Support Level
Weekly Trends

EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 12.04 - 19.04: Bearish Breakdown with 1.0461 Next Key Support Level

13 April 2015, 10:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
21
1 033
D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary breakdown for trying to cross 1.0637 support level on open D1 bar:
  • The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and below Senkou Span A line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart
  • Chinkou Span line is indicating breakdown
  • Nearest support level is 1.0637 (D1)
  • Nearest resistance level is 1.1034 (D1)

W1 price is on bearish breakdown which is just started on open W1 bar after ranging market condition for few weeks ago, nearest support level for this timeframe is 1.0461

MN price is on bearish breakdown with 1.0461 support level

If D1 price will break 1.0637 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish breakdown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.1034 resistance level so we may see the market rally within the primary bearish with good possibility to reversal to the primary bullish condition
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0637 and 1.1034 levels

  • Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.1034 for possible buy trade
  • Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0637 support level for possible sell trade
  • Trading Summary: bearish

UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)

2015-04-14 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - PPI]

2015-04-14 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Retail Sales

2015-04-15 03:00 GMT (or 05:00 MQ MT5 time) | [CNY - GDP

2015-04-15 12:45 GMT (or 14:45 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]

2015-04-16 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]

2015-04-16 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index

2015-04-17 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - CPI

Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement

Resistance
Support
1.1034 (D1)
1.0637 (D1)
1.1449 (W1)
1.0461 (W1)
1.3444 (MN1)
1.0461 (MN1)



SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown

#support, resistance, eurusd, technical analysis