All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts SILVER (#XAGUSD): Gap Will Be Filled 23 February 2026, 12:07 Kestutis Balciunas 0 82 📉Silver will likely continue falling and fill a gap down opening soon. Goal will be 84.77 ————————— 1H time frame #silver, xagusd To add comments, please log in or register [XAGUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (MAY 18-22, 2026) Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 2 Mastering XAUUSD: Unlocking Gold's Directions with Silver (XAG) as a Leading Indicator Trading Strategies 760 0 The 30-Minute Wipeout: Why Gold & Silver Just Crashed (And What Comes Next) Analytics & Forecasts 299 0 1 Conquer the Silver Market: Why Silvestor Is the Robust EA You Need for XAGUSD Trading Systems 385 1 1 Silver M5 Chart Review: Understanding Structure and Price Expansion Charts 408 0 2 Silver (XAGUSD) Near Record Highs: The Perfect Storm of Supply Crunch and Rate Cuts Analytics & Forecasts 307 0 1 My EA introduction Analytics & Forecasts 395 0 My EAs setting and inputs tutorial Analytics & Forecasts 1230 0 1 Market Breakdown | GOLD, USDJPY, SILVER, US30 Analytics & Forecasts 414 0 DINAPOLI TRADING / SILVER ANALYSIS Metals 605 1 2 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 11 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 24 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 25 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 30 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 29 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 28 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 32 0 215 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 58 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB