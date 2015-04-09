EURUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Federal Open Market Committee Meeting Minutes and 58 pips price movement

past data is n/a



forecast data is n/a



actual data is n/a according to the latest press release

More hawkish than expected = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.

"Federal Reserve officials are divided over when to begin raising interest rates, according to the minutes of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting held in March.

The minutes showed that several participants determined that the economic data and outlook were likely to warrant beginning the process of raising rates in June.

However, others said conditions would not be appropriate to begin raising rates until later in the year due to the effects lower energy prices and the dollar's appreciation have on inflation.

The Fed noted that a couple of participants suggested that the economic outlook likely would not call for liftoff until 2016.

The minutes indicated that there was also some division with regard to communications about the timing of the first rate increase."

EURUSD M5: 58 pips price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news event

M5 chart





