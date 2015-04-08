Four things markets can't help discussing today

Historic oil and gas deal, Greek prime minister visiting Moscow, European stocks surging - below are listed the main things market players discuss today.

$70 billion oil and gas deal



Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy BG Group Plc for $70 billion in cash and shares. Economists will now look to see if this signals the start of a new round of consolidation in the oil and gas sector following the recent collapse in energy prices.

Europe stocks surpass records



The Stoxx Europe 600 Index passed its record close - set in 2000 - in early trading in London. The rise in stocks is being driven by a surge in energy producers.

Alexis Tsipras in Moscow



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is in Moscow this morning for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At a press conference, Putin has stated that Greece has not asked Russia for aid, also adding that Russia will not lift counter-sanctions imposed on the EU in respect of Greece, as they cannot make any exceptions.



Bank of Japan maintains stimulus



The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its stimulus at the current annual pace of 80 trillion yen, while the country is still in negative inflation. The bank said that price increases will remain around zero for the time being.