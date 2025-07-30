High Risk 100 USD SAR Expert Advisor Settings











If the initial deposit is $100 on a HIGH RISK micro account use the parameter settings below:

Currency pairs: GBP/USD

Timeframe: M5

Leverage: 1:500

Swap free account (forex robot will hold floating loss for weeks or even months)

Parameter settings for GBP/USD, M5

Jeda_Jam = 24

MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = 10000

BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = 10

JAM_ON = 1

JAM_OFF = 23

HEDGING = false

PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS

prosentase_floating_minus = 100



INDICATOR_PARAMETER1 = parabolic sar

SHIFT_SAR = 1

step = 0.02

max = 0.2

digit_belakang_lot = 2

lots = 0.01

USE_COMPOUND = true

KETAHANAN = 13333.0

tp_in_money = 999999.0

TP = 4500

SL = 4500

CUTSWITCH = true

MINIMUM_PROFIT_TO_CUT = 0.1

FITUR_TRAIL = true

TrailingStop = 10

range = 50

MAX_OP_BUY = 2

MAX_OP_SELL = 2

MagicNumber = 12345

Slippage = 3

Buy or rent The SAR Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27563

How to set The SAR Expert Advisor parameters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuNN4aq6aTc

Recommendation broker

Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.

BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE SAR EXPERT ADVISOR

If initial deposit of $100. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $100 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.

DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.







