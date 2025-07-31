🔁 Smart Exit Management Without Stop Loss — for Grid & Recovery Strategies





If you've ever traded with a grid or martingale system, you know the pain:

👉 Multiple open trades in drawdown

👉 No stop loss

👉 And no clear way out...





That’s exactly why we built the

🎯 ClosePositionType System





It’s a smart logic that monitors groups of losing trades, and if their combined result reaches a certain profit or breakeven level, it closes them together — reducing risk, freeing equity, and avoiding deep drawdowns.





🧠 How it works (simple version):





You set a trigger like:

Exit_Trigger = 5

inProfit = $2





When 5 losing trades are open, the system starts checking:





If Position 1 + 5 = profit ≥ $2 → both closed ✅





If Position 3 + 4 = profit ≥ $2 → both closed ✅





Position 2? Maybe break-even, maybe held — handled separately with risk logic.





⚙️ Core Parameters:





Exit_Trigger: max number of losing trades before activation





inProfit: how much combined net profit is needed to close group positions (can be $0 for breakeven)





✅ Why traders love it:





Exits are logical, not emotional





No need for forced stop loss





Reduces drawdown intelligently





Perfect fit for grid/martingale/recovery systems





Keeps your capital fluid and your strategy alive





💬 Tried something like this?

I'd love to hear your feedback or thoughts on improving it.





📩 Curious how this fits into a larger trading system? DM me — happy to share ideas.



