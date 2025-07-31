Smart Exit Management Without Stop Loss — for Grid & Recovery Strategies
Trading Ideas

Smart Exit Management Without Stop Loss — for Grid & Recovery Strategies

31 July 2025, 13:01
Aren Davidian
Aren Davidian
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🔁 Smart Exit Management Without Stop Loss — for Grid & Recovery Strategies

If you've ever traded with a grid or martingale system, you know the pain:
👉 Multiple open trades in drawdown
👉 No stop loss
👉 And no clear way out...

That’s exactly why we built the
🎯 ClosePositionType System

It’s a smart logic that monitors groups of losing trades, and if their combined result reaches a certain profit or breakeven level, it closes them together — reducing risk, freeing equity, and avoiding deep drawdowns.

🧠 How it works (simple version):

    You set a trigger like:
    Exit_Trigger = 5
    inProfit = $2

    When 5 losing trades are open, the system starts checking:

        If Position 1 + 5 = profit ≥ $2 → both closed ✅

        If Position 3 + 4 = profit ≥ $2 → both closed ✅

        Position 2? Maybe break-even, maybe held — handled separately with risk logic.

⚙️ Core Parameters:

    Exit_Trigger: max number of losing trades before activation

    inProfit: how much combined net profit is needed to close group positions (can be $0 for breakeven)

✅ Why traders love it:

    Exits are logical, not emotional

    No need for forced stop loss

    Reduces drawdown intelligently

    Perfect fit for grid/martingale/recovery systems

    Keeps your capital fluid and your strategy alive

💬 Tried something like this?
I'd love to hear your feedback or thoughts on improving it.

📩 Curious how this fits into a larger trading system? DM me — happy to share ideas.

#ForexBots #TradingStrategy #RiskManagement #GridRecovery #SmartExit #NoStopLoss #DrawdownControl #MQL5 #AlgoTrading #Forex2025 #ClosePositionLogic
#Lunexa Smart Exit Management Without Stop Loss — for Grid & Recovery Strategies