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🔁 Smart Exit Management Without Stop Loss — for Grid & Recovery Strategies
If you've ever traded with a grid or martingale system, you know the pain:
👉 Multiple open trades in drawdown
👉 No stop loss
👉 And no clear way out...
That’s exactly why we built the
🎯 ClosePositionType System
It’s a smart logic that monitors groups of losing trades, and if their combined result reaches a certain profit or breakeven level, it closes them together — reducing risk, freeing equity, and avoiding deep drawdowns.
🧠 How it works (simple version):
You set a trigger like:
Exit_Trigger = 5
inProfit = $2
When 5 losing trades are open, the system starts checking:
If Position 1 + 5 = profit ≥ $2 → both closed ✅
If Position 3 + 4 = profit ≥ $2 → both closed ✅
Position 2? Maybe break-even, maybe held — handled separately with risk logic.
⚙️ Core Parameters:
Exit_Trigger: max number of losing trades before activation
inProfit: how much combined net profit is needed to close group positions (can be $0 for breakeven)
✅ Why traders love it:
Exits are logical, not emotional
No need for forced stop loss
Reduces drawdown intelligently
Perfect fit for grid/martingale/recovery systems
Keeps your capital fluid and your strategy alive
💬 Tried something like this?
I'd love to hear your feedback or thoughts on improving it.
📩 Curious how this fits into a larger trading system? DM me — happy to share ideas.
#ForexBots #TradingStrategy #RiskManagement #GridRecovery #SmartExit #NoStopLoss #DrawdownControl #MQL5 #AlgoTrading #Forex2025 #ClosePositionLogic