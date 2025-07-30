7 AIs. 1 Brain. Memory. Learning. Brutal Optimization: Aria V3

Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! )

Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea

Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its first version, Aria establishes a real and direct connection with the official GPT models, becoming a tool for technical and operational analysis with real foundations, clarity, and total control. You’ll never trade alone again, as Aria offers 100% live analysis for any pair and timeframe, using technical indicators already loaded into the system and providing percentage-based certification for each trade issued by the AI decision assistant.





Direct connection, no middleman, between your MetaTrader 5 and seven cutting-edge AI models: including OpenAI, Llama, Mistral, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, and Grok with 100% live analysis on any pair and timeframe. Aria now includes a powerful voting system across all AIs, plus an exclusive Audit & Auto-Optimization engine via Aria's own API hosted on Render. Just click a button to audit and optimize your trades — no other EA offers this level of intelligence.





To ensure all traders can access this revolutionary technology, we’ve designed a tiered roadmap : those who bet from the beginning can buy it for just $300 and will be considered "Aria Founders", with a key role inside the private group explained further below, while the final price of the professional version will be $1900. This structure rewards early investors with full access to all future versions at no extra cost and with exclusive rights that only Aria Founders will have.

Roadmap:

Stage 1 – ARIA BASE v1.0 - PHASE COMPLETED

Price: $300 (exclusive price for Early Investors - Aria Founders)

Features:

Direct connection with OpenAI ( GPT 4 Turbo, GPT 4o, GPT 4o mini and GPT 3.5 Turbo )

) Technical analysis with custom prompts including indicators and key levels

Recommendations with percentage-based certification (e.g., BUY: 87%)

(e.g., BUY: 87%) TP and SL decided by the AI and automatically placed in the trading panel for full convenience

Visual panel with manual execution buttons and professional design so you can take a trade with one click

Popup, push, and email alerts

Private group "Aria Founders" with suggestion and voting rights

Ideal for early investors and traders who want to be part of an active community, using AI as the main advisor in every decision. With the purchase in this Stage 1, you get access to all future updates at no extra cost and to the exclusive Aria Founders group with special rights explained further below.





Stage 2 – ARIA AUTO v2.0 : PHASE COMPLETED

Price: $600 (Aria Users Private Group)





V2.0 – Original Roadmap Proposed by the Devs

Auto-execution of AI signals: Aria can now open trades automatically, with no human intervention required.

Confidence Filter: You decide the minimum confidence threshold (e.g. 80%) that a signal must reach to be valid.

Fully Customizable SL/TP and Risk Management

Choose how to manage risk: fixed points, percentage-based, ATR-based, or AI-generated targets.

Visual Interface Preserved: The new version still includes the manual trading panel





Goal: take automation to the next level: the EA executes trades by itself, based on GPT-backed decisions, while allowing the trader to keep control over the decision process, adapting Aria to their own preferences (not the other way around, like most EAs do).







STAGE 3 – ARIA STRATEGY AUDIT v3.0 - CURRENTLY VERSION -

Price: $900 (Aria Users Private Group)

The V3 is here! Aria now has MEMORY and learns from your real trades to help you improve like never before.





1 – MEMORY + LEARNING SYSTEM Aria doesn’t just analyze trades in real time anymore — it remembers your trades and gets smarter with every analysis.

The more you use it, the more precise its future recommendations become.

TWO POWERFUL TYPES OF ANALYSIS PER TRADE: Strategy Analysis – Reviews your overall strategy (Breakout, Trend, Time Mode, etc.) and tells you how effective it was. AI Learning Analysis – Reviews all your trades and automatically classifies them into different strategies based on the parameters detected.

Then, it ranks them so you can clearly see which ones performed best — and which didn’t.





It also compares your performance with other strategies audited by real users, stored in Aria’s Data Pool.

Based on what has already proven successful — both in your trading and in others' — Aria will recommend precise adjustments to your settings.





And yes, you’ll be able to download a preset with your optimized configuration.







AUDIT & OPTIMIZE WITH JUST ONE CLICK Upload your trades directly to Aria’s API, get a full performance breakdown, and instantly download optimized presets tailored to your own strategy. Direct connection to Aria Audit API on Render – No installation needed. Just go to:

aria-audit-api.onrender .com

One-Click Optimization – Instantly analyze performance, strategy type, risk settings, SL/TP, and more, powered by our exclusive ARIA AUDIT API and Render engine.

Cloud Export – All trades are automatically uploaded to the AUDIT POOL at aria-audit-api.onrender .com .

Aria learns from real trades — not theories — and delivers smarter, tailored suggestions over time.







2- Multi-AI System with Voting Logic

ARIA now connects with 7 different AI models ( OpenAI, Llama, Mistral, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, and Grok)

These AIs vote together to decide the best action in real time (You can choose between majority or unanimous decision)



But if you prefer to use just one AI, you can do that too — simply choose the one you want from the 7 available and start trading!









3-FULL NEWS + MARKET CONDITION FILTERING

Built-in news filter to avoid mediun / high-impact events (NFP, CPI, FOMC, etc.).













As you may have noticed, we’ve essentially rolled out an entire version ahead of schedule — all of this was originally planned for V4, but we decided to bring it into V3 in order to make room for a powerful new tool coming in V4: XGBoost.





So… what’s coming in V4?

V3 introduced a game-changer: it audits real trades, retrieves the exact parameters used, and feeds them back to you. Aria doesn’t just remember — it learns selectively from what already worked.

But V4 goes way beyond that.

We’re building a dedicated machine learning model, trained with ARIA AUDIT API + Render, and powered by XGBoost — one of the most powerful and widely used algorithms in the industry.



This means Aria will:

Analyze thousands of real, audited trades

Train models per symbol , per session (Asia, NY, London), or even per user profile

Predict optimal parameters with data-backed precision

Re-optimize continuously, adapting in real time to changing market conditions

This isn’t just reactive AI anymore — it’s adaptive, evolving intelligence.

Welcome to the next level.

Stage 4 – ARIA AI LEARNING MODEL v4.0 - AUGUST 2025 - It’s almost here!

Price: $1400

New features:

Fully editable prompts: each trader can customize the AI behavior by uploading their own .txt file or writing directly from the panel. Predefined templates by strategy will also be included, tailored to different AIs for a more demanding cross-approach.

each trader can customize the AI behavior by uploading their own .txt file or writing directly from the panel. Predefined templates by strategy will also be included, tailored to different AIs for a more demanding cross-approach. Evolving intelligence: A dedicated machine learning model , trained with ARIA AUDIT API + Render and powered by XGBoost, will allow Aria to learn and adapt from real trade results with symbol-, session-, and user-specific training.



This is where AI stops being generic and starts becoming truly yours.

Empower traders to define their own trading logic by combining AI decision-making with personal technical rules — building fully customized hybrid strategies.





Final Stage – ARIA PRO v5.0 - SEPTEMBER 2025

Price: $1900

New features:

Local/remote fine-tuning with learning from past results

with learning from past results " GPT Coach " mode that warns before trading if there are logical risks:

" mode that warns before trading if there are logical risks: Prop Firm mode with drawdown and daily/total risk management

with drawdown and daily/total risk management Full AI-powered strategy simulation: simulate the behavior of your full strategy before going live, with predictive performance insights

Ideal for: Advanced traders, professionals, or traders who offer their services to others to pass funded account challenges.





General Community for Users - PRIVATE GROUP All buyers, no matter the stage, will have access to a private group where they can share experiences, solve doubts, and propose ideas for future versions. This group will be different from the Founders group and focused on collaborative exchange between active Aria Connector users.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I backtest the EA?

No. Aria Connector EA cannot be tested in MT5’s Strategy Tester because its functionality depends on a live connection with OpenAI via your API Key. The AI only responds in real time, so this behavior can’t be emulated in traditional backtests.

Do I need programming knowledge to use it?

No. You just need to enter your API Key following the step-by-step instructions. If you don’t know how to get your API Key, check the link above "connect Aria with OpenAI"

Which GPT version should I use?

Aria V1 is compatible with GPT 4 Turbo, GPT 4o, GPT 4o mini and GPT 3.5 Turbo via OpenAI API — use whichever you prefer. Later in Version 4, it will also be compatible with LLaMA, Claude, and Gemini.





We invite you to grow with Aria in community, if you have any questions, write to us!

Aria Devs

binaryforexea team