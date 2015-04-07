One licensed Bitcoin platform received $670 000 VC investment by Hong Kong-based payments provider CoinMatrix

Betkurus.com is one of the few licensed Bitcoin gaming platforms in the world which has moved towards providing complete Bitcoin solution.



Nonetheless, the confidence of the company has gone up, specifically after it received $670 000 VC investment in parent company DigitalSport Entertainment by Hong Kong-based payments provider CoinMatrix. Moreover, as now this leading licensed Bitcoin gaming platform has launched revolutionary instant Bitcoin-to-fiat deposits, the customers will have good time.



This has been made possible by a partnership with Hong Kong-based payments provider CoinMatrix. Also, as DigitalSport Entertainment N.V. has raised $670,000 from CoinMatrix to develop its product line in an effort to gain significant share of the Bitcoin gaming market; estimated to be worth $320 million globally in 2015, the expansion of services was on the radar.



According to the press release from the organization Coinmatrixs payment platform converts BTC into USD and other fiat currencies automatically in real time. Thus, this allows customers to maintain their account balance, and bet in the currency of their choice. Nonetheless, Betkurus is the first Bitcoin gaming operator in the world to offer this feature.



Thus, this is not an obstacle for players anymore who enjoy the convenience of a Bitcoin deposit, while still playing in USD. Nonetheless, Betkurus.com provides the largest volume of sports events in over 50 different sports covering more than 20 000 in-play events every month so far unprecedented on the Bitcoin sports betting market.

