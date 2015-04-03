Weekly digest Mar 30 - Apr 3: Iran long-term impact on oil; Apple outselling Xiaomi in China; Dollar plunge

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Iran deal impact on oil: the devil is not so terrible as he is painted.
- CNBC: Oil ends down as world powers reach Iran solutions
- Wall Street Journal: How Iranian Nuclear Deal Would Affect Oil Markets
- Middle East Monitor: Removing sanctions on Iran 'would lower oil prices'
- MarketWatch: What an Iran nuclear deal may mean for crude oil prices
- New York Times: Iran Deal May Be Slow to Affect Oil Sector
- MarketWatch: Oil drops on bets Iran pact may lead to greater supplies
- Reuters: Analysis - Nuclear deal means more Iran oil - just not this year
- CNNMoney: Oil didn't fall off a cliff after 'tentative' Iran nuclear deal
- Middle East Online: Iran nuclear deal paves way for return of Western oil companies
This week's main events, analysis: US jobs report; Greek impasse; Nuclear deal with Iran; Cuban money crisis; Nigeria's surging markets; Bank of England stress test
- Forbes: Jobs Report: U.S. Economy Added 126,000 Jobs In March, Unemployment Steady At 5.5%
- New York Times: Bernanke Says Global Imbalances Bedevil the World Economy. Discuss.
- MarketWatch: Opinion: Why is no one talking about a recession?
- Russia Today: 'EU has already collapsed'– Beppe Grillo to RT
- Reuters: Greece ready to make IMF payment on April 9: deputy finance minister
- Euronews: Vast gap remains in EU-Greece debt talks despite new measures
- Bloomberg: How Greece Can Make It Through 2015
- The Guardian: Bank of England stress tests to include feared global crash
- New York Times: A Promising Nuclear Deal With Iran
- Deutsche Welle: Binding Iran nuclear pact could 'threaten survival of Israel'
- Seeking Alpha: Any Agreement In Iran Deal Is Good - Cramer's Mad Money
- MQL5 Blogs: Overseas investors cash out of China, losing faith in equity rally
- MarketWatch: China's service sector improves: HSBC data
- Russia Today: China proposes economic corridor with Russia and Mongolia
- Russia Today: Foreign investors to return to Russia, as economy ‘entering new track’ – Finance Ministry
- Bloomberg: The Cuban Money Crisis. The biggest change to the island’s economy isn’t the thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations
- CNBC: Why Nigerian markets are surging
Forex news: Overview
- Bloomberg: Dollar Slips as U.S. Jobs Report Erodes Outlook for Higher Rates
- FXEmpire: Euro Surges Following Weak US Payroll Report
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Analysis for EURUSD - holds above key supports zone
- FXStreet: Sterling stuck in range as politics confuse – BBH
- Pound Sterling Live: The British Pound Undercut by a Booming UK Population
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Setups For USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD - Goldman Sachs
- Action Forex: AUD/USD Mid-Day Outlook
- Action Forex: Trade Idea Update: USD/CHF - Stand aside
- FXStreet: USD/CAD Forecast: could drop to 1.2460 on bearish US NFP report
- MQL5 Blogs: Foreign currency reserves shrink in emerging markets - FT
- Bloomberg: Yuan Forwards Completes Biggest Weekly Gain Since 2011 on PMIs
Commodity news: Overview
- FXEmpire: Oil Prices Remain In Their 2015 Range After Iran Deal & EIA Inventory
- CNBC: Oil may strengthen, then hit new lows: Gartman
- Bloomberg: Oil Prices: Anyone’s Guess. Analyst predictions are all over the map
- MQL5 Blogs: Technical Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - prices reversed sharply lower after finding resistance below the $60/barrel
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: United States, not OPEC, needs to cut oil production
- FXEmpire: Crude & Brent Oil Fundamental Analysis April 6, 2015 – Forecast
- FXEmpire: Understanding Gold Trading On The Easter Holiday
- MQL5 Blogs: EBRD: Global oil prices will range within $50-$60 in 2015
- FXStreet: Gold – Inverted Head and Shoulder on 4-hour chart, could be bought on dips
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold will bottom in 2015 to start a rising cycle in 2016 - Report
- Euronews: Iron ore price hits new low and trends lower in oversupplied market
Company news: Google wars with China and EU regulators; IBM investments; Apple beating Xiaomi in China
- MarketWatch: Apple outsells Xiaomi in China
- CNBC: Why Google and China are in a war over the internet
- Deutsche Welle: Fourth time a charm in EU Google antitrust row?
- MarketWatch: 5 big-name tech firms under scrutiny in Europe
- Reuters: Exclusive: IBM hire advisers to deal with restless investors - sources
- MQL5 Blogs: IBM to invest $3 bln in 'Internet of Things' unit over four years
- BBC: Chrysler ordered to pay $149m for Jeep crash death
- Forbes: GM, Ford Offer Contrasting Visions Of Luxury Sedans
- MarketWatch: Do Elon Musk’s Tesla tweets run afoul of SEC rules?
- Forbes: Tesla Is Pushing The Pace On Self-Driving Cars
- CNBC: Second listed Chinese firm risks bond default
- BBC: Airbnb adds Cuba to destination list for US travellers
- CNNMoney: Warren Buffett: Stocks not a bubble but there are few bargains
Self-development for traders: Global economic collapse; Buying stocks after bull market is gone; Money lessons; Conquering student debt
- MQL5 Blogs: SOMETHING TO READ - The Global Economic Collapse of 2015
- MarketWatch: How to buy stocks if you missed the big bull market
- MarketWatch: 8 basic money lessons you should know
- Deutsche Welle: Environmental protection vs. profit
- Forbes: Four New Ways To Conquer Student Debt