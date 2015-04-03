Weekly digest Mar 30 - Apr 3: Iran long-term impact on oil; Apple outselling Xiaomi in China; Dollar plunge
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Mar 30 - Apr 3: Iran long-term impact on oil; Apple outselling Xiaomi in China; Dollar plunge

3 April 2015, 15:09
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Iran deal impact on oil: the devil is not so terrible as he is painted.

This week's main events, analysis: US jobs report; Greek impasse; Nuclear deal with Iran; Cuban money crisis; Nigeria's surging markets; Bank of England stress test

Forex news: Overview

Commodity news: Overview

Company news: Google wars with China and EU regulators; IBM investments; Apple beating Xiaomi in China

Self-development for traders: Global economic collapse; Buying stocks after bull market is gone; Money lessons; Conquering student debt

#China, crude oil, Apple, weekly digest, Xiaomi, Greek crisis, AIIB, Iran nuclear deal