Weekly digest Mar 30 - Apr 3: Iran long-term impact on oil; Apple outselling Xiaomi in China; Dollar plunge

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Iran deal impact on oil: the devil is not so terrible as he is painted.



This week's main events, analysis: US jobs report; Greek impasse; Nuclear deal with Iran; Cuban money crisis; Nigeria's surging markets; Bank of England stress test



Forex news: Overview



Commodity news: Overview



Company news: Google wars with China and EU regulators; IBM investments; Apple beating Xiaomi in China



Self-development for traders: Global economic collapse; Buying stocks after bull market is gone; Money lessons; Conquering student debt

