Goldman Sachs: United States, not OPEC, needs to cut oil production

The responsibility for restoring the oil price back to a balance lies on the shoulders of countries like the US, not on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a top Goldman Sachs analyst told CNBC in an interview.

Michele Della Vigna, head of European energy research at Goldman Sachs, said non-OPEC oil producers were the ones to have created the oversupply in the market which has weighed on prices.



"I think the market has realized that where we need to find the adjustment is onshore U.S. and that's where the market is focused."



"The adjustment is starting to happen there. Clearly an OPEC cut would help getting to the equilibrium faster, but at the end of the day, it is non-OPEC that needs to sort out the oversupply that it has created."