Bitcoin News: Coinbase Trespassing; Gem API Launched; Integrate Bitcoin to Online Billing and Payment Platform

Coinbase Nosing Into Bitcoin Miners’ Private Files



Coinbase recently sent letters to a multitude of US Bitcoin mining companies, in which it requested them to submit details related to their operational information. According to the available reports, the US regulators had asked Coinbase for a certain private information of its customers that led them to seek competitively private information from the Bitcoin mining companies it serves. It however assured to maintain confidentiality of the provided data.



Gem API Launched



Californian Bitcoin startup Gem recently exited its beta stage and announced a full-fledged launch of its API. The company also declared to make its new platform free for small developers, therefore enabling them to make Bitcoin apps without worrying too much about security.



Integrate Bitcoin to Online Billing and Payment Platform



Online billing and payment platform Invoiced recently added Bitcoin option for its users, therefore allowing them to generate invoices and receive payments in digital currency. The platform already offers a multitude of payment options in VISA, MasterCard, PayPal, etc. But the addition of Bitcoin ensured merchants to pay relatively lesser than other payment options, therefore saving them enough money at the end of each quarter.

