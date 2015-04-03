Technical Analysis for GBPUSD - testing important Gann level

0
- GBP/USD has come under modest pressure after repeated failures late last month at the 38% retracement of the February-March decline
- Our near-term trend bias is lower in Cable while below 1.5000
- A close below 1.4760 is needed to confirm that a new leg lower in the pound is underway
- A very minor turn window is eyed later this week
- A close over 1.5000 would turn us positive on GBP/USD
GBP/USD Strategy: Like the short side while under 1.5000
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|GBP/USD
|1.4635
|1.4760
|1.4765
|1.4875
|1.5000