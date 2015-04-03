Technical Analysis for GBPUSD - testing important Gann level
Currency

Technical Analysis for GBPUSD - testing important Gann level

3 April 2015, 09:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
894
  • GBP/USD has come under modest pressure after repeated failures late last month at the 38% retracement of the February-March decline
  • Our near-term trend bias is lower in Cable while below 1.5000
  • A close below 1.4760 is needed to confirm that a new leg lower in the pound is underway
  • A very minor turn window is eyed later this week
  • A close over 1.5000 would turn us positive on GBP/USD

GBP/USD Strategy: Like the short side while under 1.5000

InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
GBP/USD 1.4635 1.4760 1.4765 1.4875 1.5000
#support, resistance, gbpusd, technical analysis