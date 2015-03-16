EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 15.03 - 22.03: Breakdown Continuing or Market Rally Started?

- The
price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo and below Senkou Span A line
- Chinkou Span line is located to be very far from the price for any future possible breakdown/breakout on D1 timeframe
- Nearest support levels are 1.0494 (D1)
- Nearest resistance levels are 1.1032 (D1)
W1 price
is on bearish breakdown for breaking trendline and 1.0838 support level
MN price is on bearish breakdown as well with trying to break 1.1097 support level on open MN1 bar
If D1 price will break 1.0494 support level on close D1 bar so the primary bearish breakdown will be continuing (good to open sell trade for example)
If D1 price will break 1.1217 resistance level so we may see the secondary market rally with the possibility to the reversal of the price movement from bearish to the bullish market condition
If not so it will be bearish ranging between 1.0494 and 1.1217 levels
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.1217 for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0494 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on EURUSD price movement for this coming week)
2015-03-16 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Empire State Manufacturing Index]
2015-03-16 18:45 GMT (or 20:45 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]
2015-03-17 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German ZEW Economic Sentiment]
2015-03-17 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Building Permits]
2015-03-18 10:00 GMT (or 12:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Trade Balance]
2015-03-18 18:00 GMT (or 20:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
2015-03-18 18:30 GMT (or 20:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Press Conference]
2015-03-19 10:15 GMT (or 12:15 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - ECB Long Term Refinancing Option (LTRO)]
2015-03-19 12:30 GMT (or 14:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
2015-03-19 14:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Philly Fed Manufacturing Index]
2015-03-20 09:00 GMT (or 11:00 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - Current Account]
2015-03-20 14:20 GMT (or 16:20 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - FOMC Member Lockhart Speaks]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on EURUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.1032
|1.1097 (MN1)
|1.1217
|1.0838 (W1)
|1.1533
|1.0494 (D1)
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown