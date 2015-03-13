Trading News Events: Canada Employment Change - Jobless Rate to Pick-Up From Lowest Level Since 2008

A 5.0K contraction in Canada Employment paired with an uptick in the
jobless may drag on the loonie and produce fresh 2015-highs in USD/CAD
as it fuels speculation for a further reduction in the Bank of Canada’s
(BoC) benchmark interest rate.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though BoC Governor Stephen Poloz endorses a wait-and-see approach, a dismal labor report may encourage the central bank to adopt a more dovish tone at the April 15 policy meeting in order to encourage a stronger recovery.
Nevertheless, lower input costs accompanied by the pickup in private
sector activity may encourage Canadian firms to boost their labor force,
and a positive development may keep the USD/CAD range intact as the BoC
looks to retain its current policy over the near-term.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish CAD Trade: Canada Sheds 5.0K Jobs or Greater
- Need green, five-minute candle following the report for a potential long USD/CAD trade
- If market reaction favors a bearish loonie trade, buy USD/CAD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to breakeven on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
- Need red, five-minute candle to consider a short USD/CAD position
- Carry out the same setup as the bearish Canadian dollar trade, just in the opposite direction
USDCAD Daily Chart
- Favor the approach to ‘buy-dips’ in USD/CAD following the bullish RSI break, but seems as though the dollar-loonie needs a fundamental catalyst for a break/close above the February high (1.2797)
- Interim Resistance: 1.2797 (Feb. high) to 1.2800 (38.2% expansion)
- Interim Support: 1.2390 (161.8% expansion) to 1.2420 (161.8% expansion)
|Period
|Data Released
|Estimate
|Actual
| Pips Change
(1 Hour post event )
| Pips Change
(End of Day post event)
|JAN 2015
|02/06/2015 13:30 GMT
|5.0K
|35.4K
|+12
|+8