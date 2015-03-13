Trading News Events: Canada Employment Change - Jobless Rate to Pick-Up From Lowest Level Since 2008

A 5.0K contraction in Canada Employment paired with an uptick in the jobless may drag on the loonie and produce fresh 2015-highs in USD/CAD as it fuels speculation for a further reduction in the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) benchmark interest rate.



What’s Expected:

Why Is This Event Important:



Even though BoC Governor Stephen Poloz endorses a wait-and-see approach, a dismal labor report may encourage the central bank to adopt a more dovish tone at the April 15 policy meeting in order to encourage a stronger recovery.

Nevertheless, lower input costs accompanied by the pickup in private sector activity may encourage Canadian firms to boost their labor force, and a positive development may keep the USD/CAD range intact as the BoC looks to retain its current policy over the near-term.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish CAD Trade: Canada Sheds 5.0K Jobs or Greater



Need green, five-minute candle following the report for a potential long USD/CAD trade

If market reaction favors a bearish loonie trade, buy USD/CAD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to breakeven on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit

Bullish CAD Trade: Employment Report Exceeds Market Expectations

Need red, five-minute candle to consider a short USD/CAD position

Carry out the same setup as the bearish Canadian dollar trade, just in the opposite direction

USDCAD Daily Chart





Favor the approach to ‘buy-dips’ in USD/CAD following the bullish RSI break, but seems as though the dollar-loonie needs a fundamental catalyst for a break/close above the February high (1.2797)

Interim Resistance: 1.2797 (Feb. high) to 1.2800 (38.2% expansion)

Interim Support: 1.2390 (161.8% expansion) to 1.2420 (161.8% expansion)

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) JAN 2015 02/06/2015 13:30 GMT 5.0K 35.4K +12 +8

Impact that Canada Employment Change has had on CAD during the last releaseThe Canadian economy added 35.4K jobs in the first month of 2015 after contracting a revised 11.3K the month prior. At the same time, the jobless rate fell to an annualized 6.6% from 6.7% the month prior even as the participant rate held steady at 65.7%. Despite the better-than-expected headline print, the pickup in job growth was larger contributed to a 47.2K rise in part-time positions as full-time employment slipped 11.9K in January. Despite the better-than-expected print, the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report drove USD/CAD above the 1.2450 region to end the day at 1.2504.



