Alibaba's cloud computing service has started trial operation to provide cloud services in North America and around the world

This is reportedly Aliyun's sixth data center, following those opened in Hangzhou, Qingdao, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen. It also means that Aliyun will start competing with Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure in the cradle of cloud computing. In addition, Aliyun plans to establish data centers in various markets around the world, including North America, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East.



But the creation of the American data center shows a double standard between Chinese and American laws and business practices. The Chinese offshoot of Alibaba can easily open a data center in the United States with limited worries about regulation, but a competitor like Amazon cannot participate in the same type of Internet Service Provider business in China because of China's anti-foreign business environment, its exclusion of foreigners in the ISP sector, and laws omitting Amazon and other non-Chinese businesses from engaging in the same type of Cloud Computing business. In fact, Amazon recently setup small cloud computing operations in China, but it did so via a third-party company, ChinaNetCenter.



Located in the Silicon Valley, Aliyun's data center meets the international Tier3+ standard. At present, this data center provides five kinds of cloud services, including cloud server, server load balancer, relational database service, cloud shield, and cloud monitor.



According to Yu Sicheng, Aliyun's vice president of international business, the reason for setting up the American data center is for user convenience. For Chinese companies that want to expand businesses in America, they can realize American website and mobile application deployment from China by a few clicks on Aliyun official website.