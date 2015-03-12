Read New Books About Trading Directly in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

We are pleased to announce that the Books section of our Market now offers 40 books about trading in English. These are the works of famous authors that can help you in analyzing data and implementing new trading ideas and strategies.





As usual, you can purchase any publication directly in the trading platform. The only things you need are an MQL5.com account and sufficient funds on it. After the purchase of a book, you can download it with no restrictions within the specified number of activations.





The purchase process is fast and completely secure. In order to make the right choice, you can examine a free preview version of a book and gain some insight into the topics it covered.

Read books, improve your trading skills and trade successfully with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5!