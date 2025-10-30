FundedBridge EA — Strategies, Risk Profiles, and Backtesting Guide

FUNDEDBRIDGE EA FOR PROP FIRMS

Presentation and Guide Welcome to FundedBridge, the Expert Advisor designed for prop firm challenges.

Learn how it works and how to configure it for consistent execution on MT5. Product Page | MQL5 Seller

Where can I use it? FundedBridge is built to pass prop firm challenges. Backtests were performed on FTMO data, but the same logic applies to other firms with similar rules. MT5 only.

Available Strategies

All strategies were backtested prior to release. More may arrive via updates.

MACD

Alligator

MACD + RSI + Stochastic

Parabolic SAR

Ichimoku

SuperTrend

Challenge Features

Daily anti-drawdown If the configured daily drawdown is reached, the EA closes current trades immediately. Total drawdown (BT) For backtests: discard a set if total drawdown is reached. Profit target When the monthly target is hit, close all and pause new entries for the rest of the month.

I purchased the EA — what now? 1) 24/7 VPS Use a reliable 24/7 VPS to avoid interruptions. Windows VPS 2GB+ RAM recommended

Stable connection & MT5 always open

Enable MT5 auto-start on reboot Find the EA in the Navigator and attach it to the recommended symbol/timeframe (see Backtesting). Choose the most suitable (.set), import it, then adjust these fields: Parameter Summary Starting account capital Initial balance (e.g., 20000). Drives lot size calculation. Monthly profit target (%) Close all at target (e.g., 8% Phase 1, 5% Phase 2, custom for funded). Close trades on spread increase If the spread (tick points) exceeds the set value, all open trades are closed. Set 0 to disable. Max spread (tick points) No entries when spread exceeds this threshold. Monthly Restart Backtesting only. Keep “false” in live trading. Previous month loss recovery Backtesting only. Use with Monthly Restart to simulate recovery. Use Multi Instance When enabled, you can run multiple EA instances with different set files working together independently. Assign unique Magic Numbers to each instance. Daily drawdown limit (%) Set slightly below firm rule (e.g., 4.9% if 5%). Monthly drawdown limit (%) Overall loss cap for the evaluation (typically 10–12%). Magic Number Unique ID for this EA’s trades. Use different numbers per chart/EA. Important: You can adjust other inputs, but defaults are recommended for best performance. EA “Common” settings Double-click the EA → Properties → “Common” tab

Check “Allow Algo Trading” MetaTrader button Click “Algo Trading” on the MT5 toolbar

It should turn green when active Important: If AlgoTrading isn’t enabled in both places, the EA cannot open trades. 1) 24/7 VPS2) Attach to MT53) Key parameters4) Enable AlgoTrading (EA + Platform)

Other Input Parameters

Parameter Summary Risk/Reward factor (Fixed RR) e.g., 1.5 = risk 1 to target 1.5. Risk per trade (%) of starting capital Typical range: 0.5%–1%. Take-profit model Fixed RR target or opposite indicator signal. Strategy selector (entry/exit) Select the internal logic used to open/close trades. Martingale Increases lot after a loss; not recommended for prop accounts. Close trades on spread increase (0=off) Closes all if spread (ticks) exceeds the threshold. Breakeven Fixed RR: fraction to BE. Reverse: R level to BE. 0 = off. Partial TP1 & TP2 TP2 is active only if strictly greater than TP1. Extra pips on stop loss Small safety buffer (≤ 1 pip). Max & Min SL size (pips) Ignore trades outside these bounds. MA distance (pips) Minimum price↔MA distance required to allow entry. Trading days Weekday filter for entries. Time Intraday window during which new positions can be opened. Indicators Customize the indicator inputs for the selected strategy.

Breakeven & Partial Take Profits Breakeven with FIXED RR Enter a value between 0 and 1. Example: RR=5, BE=0.5 → move SL to BE at +2.5R. 0 or 1 = disabled. Breakeven with REVERSE SIGNAL Enter an R-multiple. Example: BE=1 → BE at +1R. 0 = off. TP1 & TP2 — FIXED RR Use decimals strictly in (0,1). Examples: TP1=0, TP2=1 → both off

TP1=0.5, TP2=0.7 → close 1/3 at 50% RR; 1/3 at 70% RR

TP1=0.6, TP2=0.2 → TP1 on; TP2 off

TP1=0.3, TP2=1 → TP1 on; TP2 off TP1 & TP2 — REVERSE SIGNAL Use R-multiples strictly > 0. Examples: TP1=0, TP2=0 → both off

TP1=1, TP2=2 → close 1/3 at 1R; 1/3 at 2R

TP1=1, TP2=0.2 → TP1 on; TP2 off TP2 is valid only if strictly greater than TP1.

If both partials are on: TP1 closes one third, TP2 another third; last third runs to final TP.

If only TP1 is on: it closes half.

Time Grid

Opens a base lot, then adds trades each bar up to a limit. Closes all when aggregated P/L reaches the set percentages. No SL/TP, no BE/partials.

Initial lot size: First trade lot

First trade lot Next trades lot size: Lot for subsequent trades

Lot for subsequent trades Max trades: Upper bound of positions

Upper bound of positions Aggregate TP %: Combined profit to close all

Combined profit to close all Aggregate SL %: Combined loss to close all

Scale lots with account size (e.g., double lots if you double balance).

Backtesting

Suggested workflow MT5 Strategy Tester (CTRL+R) → optimization Use 1m OHLC for speed → validate with every tick Optimization = custom max (rank by months at target & positive months) Monthly restart resets P/L unless DD; Previous Month Loss Recovery marks next month at target only if it recovers the loss Monthly Restart When ON: reset month P/L only if no DD was touched

When OFF: losses carry; DD detected even after multiple months Previous Month Loss Recovery Use with Restart OFF: next month must recover prior loss to count as “at target”

Example: −5% in January, target 8% → February must do +13% Custom Max Optimization OnTester encodes target months & positive months (e.g., 30005 = 30 target + 5 positive)

Any DD → result = −1 (auto-discard) Notes & Tips Fix challenge rules first (capital, target, daily/monthly DD)

Optimize with 1m OHLC → validate winners with Every Tick

Include spread & commissions (e.g., $3/lot)

For funded accounts: moderate targets (≤3%), multi-year data, Restart OFF



Telegram Integration Optional: notifications and basic commands. Security: Keep your Bot Token private. Regenerate if exposed. 1) Create the Bot Search @BotFather → /newbot → name + username ending with “bot”

Copy Bot Token for EA inputs New Channel → Public → pick unique_name

Add your bot as admin (can post) You’ll reference this channel in the EA. Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Allow WebRequest for listed URL Add: https://api.telegram.org/ Required for Telegram messages. Enable Telegram = true

Paste Bot Token + channel unique_name /start → bot replies

/help → command list

/stopbot → channel posts disabled; /enablebot to re-enable 1) Create the Bot2) Create a Channel3) WebRequest in MT54) EA Inputs5) Test

Optimized Presets Pick the risk profile that suits your goals. Each preset was tested to maximize the odds of passing. Conservative Lower monthly targets; ideal for funded accounts or multi-month phases. Less pressure and lower drawdown exposure. Low risk, steady growth Balanced Intermediate goals, e.g., pass phase 2 (5%) in one month or split phase 1 across two months. Risk/return balance Aggressive Higher monthly targets (e.g., 8%) in a single month; faster but riskier with more false signals and drawdown. High risk, high return Need optimized presets tuned to your account size, risk and target? Contact me via my MQL5 profile.

FAQ It hasn’t opened any trades in two days. Normal? Yes. The EA runs on M5/M6/M10 and opens one trade at a time. Few trades per week are normal. Patience is required.



