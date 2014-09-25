Pound, euro slip

GBP/USD hit 1.6276 during European morning trade, the pair's lowest since September 18; the pair subsequently consolidated at 1.6293, shedding 0.28%.



The dollar found further support after a report on Wednesday showed that U.S. new home sales data rose 18.0% last month to 504,000 units, the highest level since May 2008.

Sterling was higher against the euro, still hovering close to a two-year peak with EUR/GBP falling 0.22% to 0.7804.

The euro plunged to nearly two-year lows against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as remarks by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi weighed heavily on the single currency, while the greenback remained broadly supported.

EUR/USD hit 1.2700 during European afternoon trade, the pair's lowest since November 2012; the pair subsequently consolidated at 1.2715, retreating 0.51%.

The euro came under pressure after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the bank will keep its monetary policy "accommodative" for as long as needed, and will use every tool at its disposal to fight deflation.