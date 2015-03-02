Updated MetaTrader 4 for Android: New Design, News Line and System Journal (VIDEO)
2 March 2015, 07:02
The latest MetaTrader 4 Android version features re-designed interface revised according to Google Style Guide recommendations in the same way as it was done to MetaTrader 5 Android.


The mobile application functionality was not overlooked either. We have added the new features making the trading experience even more comfortable:

  1. The financial news line provides only the most useful and relevant information for traders. This service allows you to keep abreast of the latest developments and quickly react to news-driven market changes.

  2. The new system Journal keeps information about the terminal events including executed trade operations.


Update your MetaTrader 4 Android and experience the new features of the mobile application.

