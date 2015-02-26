Markets: FTSE 100, Paris CAC edge lower, German Dax gains

London's FTSE 100 fell back from its record high yesterday, slipping 0.2% to 6,935.

Weir, oil services firm, was the day’s biggest faller, down 8.8% after warning that the low price of crude would dent profits.

In European markets, the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.1% to 4,882, and the German Xetra Dax added five points to 11,210.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 18,224, the S&P 500 lost 0.1% to 2,113, and the Nasdaq Composite was one point lower at 4,967.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.1% to 18,785. The broader Topix index added 0.9% to 1,521. China's Shanghai Composite surged 2.2% to 3,298. The CSI 300 added 2.5% to 3,566.

Brent spot was trading at $61.47 early today, and in New York, crude oil was at $50.43. Spot gold was trading at $1,216 an ounce, silver was at $16.83 and platinum was at $1,185.

Regarding the forex market during the morning trade, the pound sterling was trading against the US dollar at 1.5519 and against the euro at 1.3670.



The greenback was trading at 0.8808 against the euro and 118.75 against the Japanese yen.

Moreover, RBS reported a loss of £3.47bn for 2014, down from £9bn the previous year. The bank, which is 79% owned by the taxpayer, said the loss was the result of one-off charges, include in a £4bn write-down of its stake in US bank Citizens Financial Group.