All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends Bought NZDUSD 24 September 2014, 18:48 Gary Comey 0 116 Bought NZDUSD as it takes out the stops at 0.8050 before reversing.Copy My Trades Here Or Pay Me A Visit Here #nzdusd Source To add comments, please log in or register #NZDUSD: Bullish Setup Explained Analytics & Forecasts 412 0 (25 September 2019) DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1：RBNZ Hold Less Dovish Market News 286 0 Sideways market analysis Analytics & Forecasts 342 0 NZD/USD: on the eve of the Fed and the RBNZ meetings Analytics & Forecasts 309 0 2 NZD/USD: before publishing data from the dairy auction Analytics & Forecasts 297 0 NZD/USD: Fundamental factors are on the side of US dollar sellers Analytics & Forecasts 288 0 1 NZDUSD Analytics & Forecasts 293 0 NZD/USD: pending RBNZ decision on rates Analytics & Forecasts 272 0 2 NZD/USD: US dollar received support Analytics & Forecasts 269 0 1 NZD/USD: amid rising commodity prices Analytics & Forecasts 299 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 19 0 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 22 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 22 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 26 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 35 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 6 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 16 0 1 199 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB