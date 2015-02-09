DAX Technical Analysis for 09/02/2015

Original article found on my website at www.daxtrader.co.uk

Good morning traders! Let's get to it! This week: I would love to short from 11k, there are tons of orders up there and we have a lot of reasons to turn bearish at the moment, which we will see on the charts. 11k would be an almost ideal level to short and ride the correction down to 10200-10400. Bullish play today: There is an opportunity to go long from 10670 with stop around 10635 to target 10750. Long from current levels leaves us exposed to a continuation of the sell off from Friday, which is not unlikely. Bearish play: If you don't go short from current levels, then a pullback towards 10820-10850 could offer a decent short spot targeting 10680

Support & Resistance

KEY LEVELS Difference Daily R2 10958 -54 Value High 10871 -40 Daily R1 10868 -88 34 Hour EMA 10839 -35 24hr VWAP 10831 -45 Naked VPOC 10831 -35 Daily Pivot 10811 -62 Value Low 10807 -59 Daily S1 10721 -96 Daily S2 10664 -70 200 Day EMA 9676 11

Dax Daily Chart Analysis

Dax Intra-day Analysis

There is bearish divergence on this chart, looking at the oscillator and price, with the oscillator making lower highs and price making higher highs. This perhaps means underlying weakness in the Dax as bulls are becoming exhausted. The question to ask is, are we at a significant high? If yes, this could be the beginning of turnaround. Well, we have reached an all-time high after the recording breaking rally and we have found a number of levels of resistance. I do believe this could be the start of a correction. I would however like to hope that we reach 11k first (just to get a better price to short from).

Moving average on the 30 minute chart is starting to point down for the first time in a while so if we continue to the downside, I will be watching S1 with interest, because if that goes S2 will be likely be hit.

Dax Volume Profile Analysis

We are starting the day today underneath the value area low with vwap and vpoc around the same level at 10831, to get there we need to take out the previous YVAL price rejection from around 19:00 on Friday. I think that's possible based on the lack of volume traded below 10820