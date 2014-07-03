Markit Announces Plans to Develop New Comprehensive FX Options Solution

Financial research firm Markit announced that it will develop a new exhaustive service for facilitating electronic trade confirmation and execution administration for the foreign exchange options market.

The service will be launched by MarkitSERV, which is Markit’s trade processing service used in OTC derivatives market. Markit is working jointly with leading banks such as Citi, Barclays, UBS, JP Morgan, HSBC, RBS and Nomura and buyside firms such as Citadel’s Global Fixed Income Fund to create the new service.