Huawei - New R&D Office In Canada To Invest USD210 Million In Ontario, Canada In The Next Five Years

Following the establishment of offices in Ottawa and Markham, the Chinese telecom device maker Huawei recently expressed intention to set up a new research and development office in Waterloo, Canada.



In regards to the recruitment, Huawei has invited Scott Totzke, former senior vice president of security unit of BlackBerry, to be in charge of device and enterprise security. Totzke joined Huawei in September 2014 and his current position is senior vice president of Huawei's device and enterprise security department in Kitchener and Waterloo. In addition, Huawei will hire a research expert in Kitchener to lead and train an elite team for mobile phone security.



Huawei currently has 250 employees in the Ottawa headquarters, which was established by three specialists in 2008. At the same time, the Chinese company has 325 employees in Markham office, which is mainly responsible for finance, sales, and management. In autumn of 2014, Huawei announced that they would invest USD210 million in Ontario, Canada in the next five years and add 325 employees, including 250 engineers.