Trading Strategies

Overview Of Current Resistance and Support Density for GBPUSD and USDCHF

19 September 2014, 13:10
Stanislav Korotky
Resitance and Support Density Function - is an indicator which allows you to view current distribution of most important resistance and support lines on a chart. Here is how it looks like at the moment. The first screenshot presents GBPUSD analysis with markup of 3 possible trading strategies.

GBPUSD resistance and support density 

On the second screenshot current situation with USDCHF is shown without any suggestions, so you may choose a strategy yourself.

USDCHF resistance and support density 

 Just for a reference, consensus of my favourite conservative signals assumes selling EURUSD, and selling AUDUSD at the moment.

#eurusd, gbpusd, audusd, usdchf, indicator