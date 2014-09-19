Overview Of Current Resistance and Support Density for GBPUSD and USDCHF

Resitance and Support Density Function - is an indicator which allows you to view current distribution of most important resistance and support lines on a chart. Here is how it looks like at the moment. The first screenshot presents GBPUSD analysis with markup of 3 possible trading strategies.

On the second screenshot current situation with USDCHF is shown without any suggestions, so you may choose a strategy yourself.

Just for a reference, consensus of my favourite conservative signals assumes selling EURUSD, and selling AUDUSD at the moment.