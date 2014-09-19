Weekly Digest Sept 15-19: Trader's Cup of Tea!

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Top News of the Week: Oil in Contango?
- Bloomberg Businessweek: Cheap Oil and Expensive Oil Tankers: This Is Contango
- Investing: Crude slumps on prospects for stronger dollar
- The WSJ: Oil-Price Quirk Sends Crude Out to Sea
- MQL5 Blogs: Oil traders catch profit out of the current situation with Brent
- Sydney Morning Herald: Oversupply keeps pressure on oil prices
- Financial Times: Oil slips on scepticism over OPEC cuts
- Bloomberg: Deeper Saudi Oil Cuts Seen After Biggest Drop Since ’12: Energy
- Reuters Africa: Europe Product Swaps -Gasoline crack swaps decline with increased refinery output
Forex news:
- The WSJ: Pump Up The (Trading) Volume: Friday Brings Quadruple Witching, Scotland and Alibaba
- DailyFX: GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down Trend Overturned?
- MQL5 Blogs: Pound jumps in Asia ahead of independence results
- DailyFX: EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Be Set to Bounce
- Action Forex: Daily Technical Analysis
- FXEmpire: Metals Pack Fundamental Analysis September 19, 2014 Forecast – Silver & Copper
- Investing: The Q Ratio And Market Valuation: Monthly Update
- MQL5 Blogs: Bitcoin being moved into mainstream with eftpos cards
- FXEmpire: MOEX Publishes its Financial Report for the Second Quarter 2014
The most relevant this week:
- Bloomberg: RBS and Lloyds Surge as Scotland Votes to Stay in U.K.
- The WSJ: What’s Past is Past for Scottish Firms
- Forbes: Scotland Stays: What It Means For Markets
- The WSJ: Fed Reaffirms Rate Hike Path, Contrasting With Other Central Banks
- Financial Times: Cult Markets: When the bubble bursts
- The Economist: Refinancing banks in the euro zone. Not cheap enough
- MQL5 Blogs: Credit Suisse raises its year end target for FTSE 100, S&P 500
- Russia Today: Gas hungry China trims back shale goal
- CNN Money: 7 things you can do on Alibaba
- Financial Times: Sanctions extend influence of hardmen in Putin’s Kremlin
Trader's self-development:
- MQL5 Blogs: Investing in Wine? Undoubtedly. The Basics Are Given Below
- Independent Investor: Risk or Reward? Comparing CFDs to Spread Betting
- Bloomberg: The Dumb Money Is Getting Smarter Every Day
- Forbes: Take This Retirement IQ Test To See What You Know
- The Economist: The benefits of getting rid of cash
- Forbes: Quantitative Futility
- Independent Investor: Tramline Trading and Financial Spread Betting
- CNN Money: Who's getting rich off the stock market?
- Financial Times: When buying bonds can damage your wealth