EURUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Jobless Claims and 44 pips price movement

- past data is 308K
- forecast data is 300K
- actual data is 265K according to the latest press release
if actual < forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Unemployment Claims] = The number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week. Although it's generally viewed as a lagging indicator, the number of unemployed people is an important signal of overall economic health because consumer spending is highly correlated with labor-market conditions. Unemployment is also a major consideration for those steering the country's monetary policy.
==========
"In
the week ending January 24, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted
initial claimswas 265,000, a decrease of 43,000 from the previous week's
revised level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since April
15, 2000 when it was 259,000. The previous week's level was revised up
by 1,000 from 307,000 to 308,000. The 4-week moving average was 298,500,
a decrease of 8,250 from the previous week's revised average. The
previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 306,500 to 306,750.
==========
EURUSD M5: 44 pips price movement by USD - Unemployment Claims news event :