🎯 EURUSD SELL Trades | Quant Direction Bias | $3,150 Profit | M30 Price Action

Hello traders,

In the video below I show you 2 SELL trades on EURUSD placed on the M30 timeframe using the Quant Direction indicator for directional bias confirmation. The indicator was showing a bearish bias across the analysis dimensions, signaling that price had a high probability of moving lower. I placed 2 SELL trades based on M30 price action in line with that bias. Price dropped cleanly and both take profits were triggered.

💰 Total session profit: $3,150

This is how I use Quant Direction in practice, it processes multiple timeframes simultaneously and gives you a clear, objective directional bias. No guessing, no subjective interpretation. When the bias aligns, you wait for price action to confirm and execute.

Check the video to see the exact trades and complete price action logic, and how i placed TP/SL price levels.













👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045



👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







