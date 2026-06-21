[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 22-26, 2026
Analytics & Forecasts

[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 22-26, 2026

21 June 2026, 13:34
Vadym Zhukovskyi
Vadym Zhukovskyi
0
151

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings),  June  22-26, 2026 .

The market moves when time activates price.

4th trading week

 Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.

All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.

iVISTscalp5 VISTmany


XAUUSD,   Timing:  7 min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points


LAP (timings) XAUUSD 7 min/8 weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing: 33  min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

LAP (timings) XAUUSD 33 min/8 weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing: 54  min/8 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

LAP (timings) XAUUSD 54 min/8 weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing:  7 min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

LAP (timings) XAUUSD 7 min/5 weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing: 33  min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

LAP (timings) XAUUSD 33 min/5 weeks

XAUUSD,   Timing: 54  min/5 weeks,  UTC+3 // p=points

LAP (timings) XAUUSD 54 min/5 weeks

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Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)

A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:


👉https://t.me/forecastvist/571

👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2068682837159448741?s=20

👉https://substack.com/@rosy440/note/p-202950958?r=825l95&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

👉https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15768575#post15768575



TLV Principle

Trade Time. Not Price.

iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!


The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (LAP).


#xauusd, scalping, MarketStructure, iVISTscalp5, VISTmany, TimeTradingSource, TimeTrading, timings