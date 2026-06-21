[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 22-26, 2026

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 22-26, 2026 .



The market moves when time activates price.



4th trading week



Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.



All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.







XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points





XAUUSD, Timing: 33 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points



XAUUSD, Timing: 54 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points



XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points



XAUUSD, Timing: 33 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points



XAUUSD, Timing: 54 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points



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Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform) A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:

👉https://t.me/forecastvist/571

👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2068682837159448741?s=20

👉https://substack.com/@rosy440/note/p-202950958?r=825l95&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

👉https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15768575#post15768575







TLV Principle



Trade Time. Not Price.

iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (LAP).





