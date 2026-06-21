[XAUUSD]: Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 22-26, 2026

Weekly Liquidity Activation Points (timings), June 22-26, 2026 .
The market moves when time activates price.
4th trading week
Market conditions may change — always follow proper risk management.
All Liquidity Activation Points (timings) are projected one week in advance.
XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 33 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 54 min/8 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 7 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 33 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
XAUUSD, Timing: 54 min/5 weeks, UTC+3 // p=points
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Timings are calculated using the iVISTscalp5 indicator (mt5 trading platform)
A video of the timings can be viewed at the following links:
👉https://x.com/rosy440/status/2068682837159448741?s=20
👉https://substack.com/@rosy440/note/p-202950958?r=825l95&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web
👉https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/post/15768575#post15768575
TLV Principle
Trade Time. Not Price.
iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!
The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings) (LAP).