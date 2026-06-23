⏳ 8 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout Now

Gold And Forex. Both Covered. One Price.

Most traders pick one market and stick to it. Gold or forex. Not both. Usually because running two separate systems across multiple markets feels complicated, expensive, and hard to manage.

This deal removes all of that.

Two Markets. Two Systems. Zero Extra Cost.

Nova GOLD Breakout covers XAUUSD M1 with three stage logic. Breakout, retest, and fallback. Fully automated. Running live right now. Every trade posted publicly on the Nova Telegram channel.

Nova DNA Trader covers all seven major forex pairs. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD. Set and forget. Four inputs total. Pick your pair, set your risk, done.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout at $99 and Nova DNA Trader comes with it free. Normally $199. Included with your purchase.

How To Claim Both

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on the MQL5 market. Then message me directly on MQL5. I will get Nova DNA Trader added to your account personally.

Watch the live trades on Telegram while you decide: t.me/novaalgotrading

$298 of value. $99 price. 8 days left.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.