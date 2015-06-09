Mobile Internet application developer NetDragon announced former Microsoft Vice President to join NetDragon as deputy chairman

Chinese online game and mobile Internet application developer NetDragon announced that Simon Leung, former Microsoft worldwide senior vice president and Greater China CEO, has joined NetDragon as deputy chairman of the board of directors.



Meanwhile, Leung will be chief executive officer of Huayu Education Technology Company Limited, a subsidiary of NetDragon, leading the company's overall strategy development and daily operation. In addition, Leung will be responsible for strategic planning and development of NetDragon's worldwide education business.



Commenting on the joining of Leung, Liu Dejian, chairman of NetDragon and founder of Huayu Education, said that they value Leung's rich experience in team management, government relationship, and education sector. It will help Huayu Education achieve development in cooperation between government and enterprise and drive the company's overseas business expansion.

