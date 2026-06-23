Prop Firms Make Money When You Fail. Here's Where I'd Put $500.

Originally published at doittrading.com

You failed the challenge. Again. Paid the fee. Again. And a verdict forms: I'm just not good enough at this. Maybe. Or maybe you're asking the wrong question.

The right one is: do prop firms want you to fail? Because for a lot of them, the honest answer — once you follow the money — is yes. And if the house profits when you lose, then "I keep failing challenges" might be a verdict on the model, not on you.

I broke down the whole thing on video — it's on the DoItTrading YouTube channel. Written version below.

The capital problem nobody solves honestly

To trade for a living you need one of two things: a lot of capital, or someone else's. Most people don't have the first, so the industry sells them the second — "get funded" — as the shortcut. The challenge model is how they gatekeep it: pass a test, pay a fee, prove you won't blow the account. Reasonable on the surface. The problem is what happens to the incentives once a fee is attached to the attempt.

Prop firms make money when you fail

For a lot of prop firms, the challenge fee is the product. You pay to attempt. Pass or fail, the fee is gone. And if more people fail than get funded — which, with tight rules and aggressive targets, they do — then the business runs on failed attempts, not on funded winners.

Think about what that does to the incentive. A business that earns most of its money from people failing a test has no reason to make that test easy to pass, or comfortable to keep. The rules can be tuned right to the edge of survivable: aggressive profit targets, tight daily loss limits, time pressure. Not necessarily because anyone's cartoonishly evil — but because the math of the model rewards churn. I'm not saying every prop firm is a scam, and I'm not naming names. I'm saying: look at where the revenue comes from. When it's failed challenges instead of funded traders, the house and the trader are on opposite sides of the table.

If you're actually good, some of them push you out

Here's the cruel twist. If you are consistently profitable, you become the firm's most expensive customer — because now they have to pay you. Under a churn-driven model, a reliably profitable trader is a cost, not an asset. So the structures quietly work against you: rule violations that void accounts on a technicality, consistency clauses, payout frictions, sudden "breaches" right as the account starts performing. You don't have to assume malice to see the pattern — the incentive points away from your long-term success.

Do prop firms want you to fail? Follow the money

Don't take it on vibes — follow the revenue. Ask of any firm:

Where does the money come from — challenge fees or trading profits? If it's fees, you're the product.

If it's fees, you're the product. What's the published pass rate? If they won't say, that silence is an answer.

If they won't say, that silence is an answer. How aggressive are the targets vs. the loss limits? Rules tuned to the edge of survivable are designed to harvest fees.

Rules tuned to the edge of survivable are designed to harvest fees. What are the payout and "consistency" rules? The friction lives in the fine print, and it activates right when you start winning.

None of this means funded capital is a bad idea. It means the challenge-fee version is often a coin-flip you pay to enter. When you add up what those repeated challenge fees actually cost, the "shortcut" frequently turns out more expensive — and more demoralizing — than just funding yourself.

Where I'd put $500 instead

Here's what I'd actually do. Start with $500 in your own broker account — real money, in an account that's yours, that you can withdraw whenever you want. No challenge. No fee. No clock. No rule designed to void your account the moment it performs.

$500 won't replace your salary, and that's not the point. The point is to start real, with skin in the game you control, while you build the one thing that compounds: a working, automated system and the discipline to leave it alone. A small live account is where a system stops being a backtest and becomes something you trust — you watch it through a real losing week, feel the urge to switch it off, and learn not to. That's the muscle no rented challenge account builds.

The model I'd actually use: Axi Select

Then, to grow size without the challenge-fee casino, I'd use a model built on saner incentives: Axi Select. It's not a challenge mill — it's a broker that runs an allocation account parallel to yours and scales it based on your real results. No challenge fee to enter. You trade your own account; as you prove consistency, the allocation alongside it grows. That structure flips the incentive back to your side: they benefit when you actually perform over time, not when you fail a test in week one. I wrote up how the funded-trader program compares to the prop firm model here, and the full path — how I'd combine it with MultiStrategy Pro at $500, $1k, $2k and $4k account sizes — is broken down on doittrading.com.

Full disclosure: Axi is an affiliate partner of mine. That's also why, if you use my link and ever hit a problem, I can escalate it directly to my manager there. But the structure is genuinely the one I'd choose myself, fee-free start and all, before I'd pay for another challenge.

And the EA you run on it matters

Capital structure is half the equation; the system you run is the other half. For accounts with drawdown discipline, two of my products fit the brief better than a static high-win-rate EA:

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI — built around an LLM decision layer that evaluates each setup in real-time context and can play more conservatively as account-level drawdown approaches limits. Public live Myfxbook, lower max DD than my gold system.

→ See Alpha Pulse AI →

DoIt MultiStrategy Pro — a portfolio system with a portfolio-wide risk cap that refuses new entries when total exposure crosses your threshold. That cap is the prop-friendly part rule-based single-strategy EAs almost never have.

→ See MultiStrategy Pro →

FAQ

Do prop firms want you to fail?

For firms whose revenue comes mainly from challenge fees, the incentive points that way — they earn on failed attempts, not funded winners, and a consistently profitable trader becomes a cost they must pay. Not every firm operates this way, but if the money comes from fees rather than trading, the house and the trader are on opposite sides.

What's the alternative to a prop firm challenge?

Start with your own small account (money you can withdraw anytime, no fees, no clock) to run a real system, then scale through an allocation model like Axi Select that grows size based on your results instead of charging you to pass a test. You keep control and skip the challenge-fee casino.

Is Axi Select a prop firm?

No — it's a broker running an allocation model alongside your own account, rather than a firm selling pass-or-fail challenges. The structure scales with your results instead of monetizing failed attempts. Disclosure: Axi is an affiliate partner, which is also why I can escalate issues directly to my manager there.

Can I run an EA on these accounts?

Yes — that's the advantage. An own-broker account and a broker allocation model both let you run EAs, so you can put a tested portfolio to work and take yourself out as the bottleneck. It's the opposite of many challenge accounts, whose tight rules and time limits fight the patient, hands-off approach automated systems need.

Trading involves real risk to capital. Prop firm rules vary; check your specific firm's daily and total drawdown limits before assuming any EA fits. Allocation and funded models carry their own terms — read them. Past performance does not guarantee future results, for any EA, including the ones I sell.

Want the honest version every week? No "get funded fast" hype — real talk on prop-firm models, scaling capital the sane way, and EA performance including the losing months: subscribe to the newsletter.