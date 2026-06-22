Fundamental Market Analysis for June 22, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD:

The euro starts the session in a situation where the ECB’s decision is no longer an unequivocal argument for currency strength. On June 11, the central bank raised interest rates but also lifted its 2026 inflation forecast to 3.0% and cut its growth forecast to 0.8%. For EUR/USD, this means that higher borrowing costs are being combined with the risk of weaker business activity and domestic demand.

The energy factor remains important for this assessment. Uncertainty over the implementation of agreements between the United States and Iran continues to cloud the outlook for oil supplies, while higher energy import costs may weigh more heavily on household incomes and corporate costs across Europe. At the same time, the US dollar is supported by the Federal Reserve’s stance: the rate was kept in the 3.50%–3.75% range, while the central bank continues to note elevated inflation.

In this environment, the ECB’s rate increase is likely to limit the pace of euro weakness rather than create an independent catalyst for sustained gains. Demand for the US dollar and the more vulnerable outlook for the eurozone economy continue to favour the American currency. If the current fundamental backdrop persists, the base case allows for a decline in EUR/USD.

Trading idea: SELL 1.1465, SL 1.1495, TP 1.1375





GBPUSD:

For the pound, the Bank of England’s cautious stance remains the key factor. At its June 17 meeting, the committee voted 7–2 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 3.75%. The central bank noted that inflation had eased to 2.8% but could accelerate due to energy prices, while the labour market is gradually weakening. This limits the scope for a confident revision of UK interest rate expectations.

Domestic factors are reinforced by political uncertainty. The market is assessing the consequences of Andy Burnham’s by-election victory and possible changes in the debate over fiscal rules. Even without immediate policy decisions, this issue may influence UK government bonds and the pound, as investors remain sensitive to the outlook for higher public borrowing.

The external environment is also not favourable for GBP/USD. The Federal Reserve has kept the rate in the 3.50%–3.75% range and continues to stress that inflation remains above target, supporting demand for the US dollar. The pound lacks a comparable catalyst, while the combination of a weakening labour market and fiscal concerns continues to weigh on the pair. If the current risk assessment remains unchanged, the selling scenario appears justified.

Trading idea: SELL 1.3220, SL 1.3250, TP 1.3130





USDJPY:

USD/JPY remains near 161.5, with the response of Japanese authorities becoming increasingly important. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Monday that the authorities are ready to respond to currency movements at any time if necessary. The exchange rate has approached the 2024 high of 161.96; a move above that level would leave the yen at its weakest point since 1986. As a result, official comments have a meaningful impact on market expectations for the pair.

The US dollar’s interest rate advantage remains in place. The Federal Reserve left its rate range at 3.50%–3.75%, citing a resilient economy and elevated inflation, while two-year US Treasury yields rose to their highest level since early 2025. The Bank of Japan raised its short-term policy rate to around 1.0% on June 16 and signalled that further policy normalisation remains possible, although the gap with US rates is still substantial.

The risk profile for USD/JPY has become asymmetric: the macroeconomic backdrop supports the US dollar, but the probability of an official response from Japan rises as the pair approaches sensitive levels. Even without direct action from the authorities, growing expectations of intervention may quickly support the yen. Therefore, the more cautious base case suggests a decline in the pair if the current news environment persists.

Trading idea: SELL 161.55, SL 161.85, TP 160.65





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