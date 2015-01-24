Technical Price Pattern Analysis for USDJPY
24 January 2015, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
The US Dollar is consolidating gains against the Japanese Yen having advanced as expected after forming a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Near-term resistance is at 119.48, the 23.6%Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the December 23 high at 120.82. Alternatively, a reversal below the 23.6% Fib retracement at 117.91 opens the door for a test of the 38.2% threshold at 115.48.

Resistance
 Support
119.48117.91
120.82
115.48
121.91
113.51


