Technical Price Pattern Analysis for USDJPY

The US Dollar is consolidating gains against the Japanese Yen having advanced as expected after forming a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Near-term resistance is at 119.48, the 23.6%Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the December 23 high at 120.82. Alternatively, a reversal below the 23.6% Fib retracement at 117.91 opens the door for a test of the 38.2% threshold at 115.48.
|Resistance
|Support
|119.48
|117.91
|120.82
|115.48
|121.91
|113.51