Technical Price Pattern Analysis for USDJPY

Resistance

Support 119.48 117.91 120.82

115.48

121.91

113.51



The US Dollar is consolidating gains against the Japanese Yen having advanced as expected after forming a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern. Near-term resistance is at 119.48, the 23.6%Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the December 23 high at 120.82. Alternatively, a reversal below the 23.6% Fib retracement at 117.91 opens the door for a test of the 38.2% threshold at 115.48.