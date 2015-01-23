Weekly digest Jan 19-23: QE's implications; King Abdullah's death and consequences for oil; reading gold charts for beginning traders

0
584
Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Mario Draghi launches stimulus, but it may be too little or too late, analysis
- The Economist: The ECB makes its mind up. The launch of euro-style QE
- BBC World News: EU stimulus to 'reinforce' inequality
- The Wall Street Journal: ECB Recap: This Is Finally QE
- The New York Times: Stimulus for Eurozone, but It May Be Too Little or Too Late
- Los Angeles Times: ECB unveils aggressive plan to stimulate European economy. Is it enough?
- The Irish Times: Analysis: Draghi finally takes action to try to spark moribund euro zone back to life
- Europe Online Magazine: ANALYSIS Mario Draghi launches last-ditch bid to rescue eurozone
- The Economist: QE phobia. Many Germans still feel uneasy with the thought of unconventional monetary policy
- CNBC: What ECB QE means for US policy, stocks: Strategist
- Fox Business: Here are 5 things Europe's struggling economy needs to follow the ECB's plan to revive growth
- FXStreet: ECB Delivers More Than Expected
- CNBC: These are the days traders live for: Kenny Polcari
- MQL5 Blogs: Decision time for Mario Draghi. What has QE ever done for us?
Forex news: Daily reports, technical outlooks
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysis: Is the Swiss scenario possible with the dollar? Investors warn of risks of following the herd
- Auction Forex: Daily Report: Euro Stays Weak after ECB Massive Easing
- Pound sterling live: Breaking: GBP/EUR Heads for 1.32 on ECB Promise to Pump 60BN EUR Into the Eurozone
- Investing.com: Forex - EUR/USD slips to fresh 11-year lows, ECB move still weighs
- FXStreet: EUR/USD sidelines above 1.1300
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Monthly Fundamental Forecast January 2015
- FXEmpire: USD/CHF Fundamental Analysis January 23, 2015 – Forecast
- Auction Forex: AUD/USD Daily Outlook
- Auction forex: USD/JPY Daily Outlook
This week's main events, analysis: Death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and its implications for oil price, Japanese inflation, key events ahead
- BBC World News: Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz dies
- Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia’s New King Probably Will Not Change Current Oil Policy
- CNNMoney: In pictures: Oil boomtown on the brink?
- Euronews: SYRIZA, a radical left force to be reckoned with in Greek elections
- Euronews: Davos delegates ponder Russia’s reversal of fortunes and wider sanctions effects
- BBC World News: Davos in pictures: CEOs and snowmen
- Euronews: Japanese inflation remains weak despite central bank’s efforts
- MQL5 Bligs: Bank of England: no great urgency in returning interest rates to normal levels
- MQL5 Blogs: World Bank: oil price may boost world economic growth by 15-20%
- FXStreet: Key events ahead: Eurozone and US PMI – Danske
- CNNMoney: Gold is sexy again. Price jumps above $1,300
- Xinhua: News Analysis: Confidence in Chinese, regional economies increasingly hinge on reforms: analysts
Company news: O2, Netflix, Hyundai revenue, Apple Pay to take over mobile shopping
- BBC World News: Li Ka-shing in talks to buy O2
- MQL5 Blogs: Hyundai profit drops hurt by poor performance in Russia
- Xinhua: China's newly established firms surge 46 pct in 2014
- Forbes: Forget Stores: Apple Pay Is Taking Over Mobile Shopping
- CNNMoney: Southwest Airlines: Massive fuel savings sends stock soaring
- Euronews: Netflix hopes for China expansion, but admits it may not be easy
- Financial Times: Barclays fights back in dark pool case
- Financial Times: Goldman and JPMorgan chiefs’ pay tops $20m
Self-development for traders: How to read gold charts, technical analysis from A to Z, wealth gap
- MQL5 Blogs: How to read gold charts. Webinar for those who get ready to start in the gold market
- Forbes: The Importance Of Corporate Culture
- Bloomberg Businessweek: Bankers to Consumers: Beware the Wealth Gap
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Thursday Reads
- MQL5 Blogs: SOMETHING TO READ - Technical Analysis from A to Z by Steven Achelis