Weekly digest Jan 19-23: QE's implications; King Abdullah's death and consequences for oil; reading gold charts for beginning traders
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Weekly digest Jan 19-23: QE's implications; King Abdullah's death and consequences for oil; reading gold charts for beginning traders

23 January 2015, 09:51
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Mario Draghi launches stimulus, but it may be too little or too late, analysis

Forex news: Daily reports, technical outlooks

This week's main events, analysis: Death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and its implications for oil price, Japanese inflation, key events ahead

Company news: O2, Netflix, Hyundai revenue, Apple Pay to take over mobile shopping

Self-development for traders: How to read gold charts, technical analysis from A to Z, wealth gap

#crude oil, Mario Draghi, ECB, weekly digest, Apple Pay, King Abdullah, gold price