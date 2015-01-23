Weekly digest Jan 19-23: QE's implications; King Abdullah's death and consequences for oil; reading gold charts for beginning traders

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Mario Draghi launches stimulus, but it may be too little or too late, analysis



Forex news: Daily reports, technical outlooks



This week's main events, analysis: Death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah and its implications for oil price, Japanese inflation, key events ahead



Company news: O2, Netflix, Hyundai revenue, Apple Pay to take over mobile shopping

