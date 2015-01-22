SOMETHING TO READ - Technical Analysis from A to Z by Steven Achelis

Technical Analysis from A to Z

by Steven Achelis





Millions of traders participating in today’s financial markets have shot interest and involvement in technical analysis to an all-time high. This updated edition of Technical Analysis from A to Z combines a detailed explanation of what technical analysis is and how it works with overviews, interpretations, calculations, and examples of over 135 technical indicators—and how they perform under actual market conditions. Enhanced with more details to make it easier to use and understand, this book reflects the latest research findings and advances. A complete summary of major indicators that can be used in any market, it covers:



• Every trading tool from the Absolute Breadth Index to the Zig Zag

• Indicators include Arms Index, Dow Theory, and Elliott Wave Theory

• Over 35 new indicators