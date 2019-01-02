Crude Oil: Options And Futures Analysis For January 2, 2019

Cash investments among major participants of the CME Group on oil derivatives trading Crude Oil decreased by 13%.

The total capitalization of investments in dollars amounted to $ 269 billion 103 million.

The prevalence of bulls in the previous week decreased by 10%.

In monetary terms, the overriding customer sentiment amounted to $ 37 billion 697 million.

The number of locked positions of investors decreased by 24%.





Money investments in USOIL among SMART MONEY are as follows: 57% of buyers and 43% of sellers.

The first long-term goal of raising on the daily timeframe is the 60% zone (52.39-54.01).

The next growth target is the hedging resistance zone (60.00).

The closest key support area for trading within the option month is the 80% zone (46.30-43.16).

The next long-term goal of the decline is the optional growth rate of $ 911 million (40.06).





The key support for today is the 4% zone (44.62-44.41).

In the event of a breakdown of this level of customer support, we can expect a decline to the option level at a quote of 43.95.

The closest resistance level is the option balance of the week (45.50).

The next goal of growth within the working week is the level of limit orders for sale (46.30).

A detailed analytical review of the major currency pairs of the Forex market, Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies, WTI crude oil, gold index, and S&P 500 stock index is further on YouTube channel.

Dmitry Zeland, an analyst at MTrading.