10 Thursday Reads

S&P Got a Little Casual With its Mortgage Ratings (BV)

James Grant: The balance sheet that ate Switzerland (LinkedIn)

She’s No Greenspan: Yellen Signals She Won’t Babysit Markets in Turmoil (Bloomberg) see also Unfazed by market swings, Fed sticks to mid-2015 hike scenario (Reuters)

Unfazed by market swings, Fed sticks to mid-2015 hike scenario (Reuters) “I like… fat… tails and I cannot lie, You vol sellers can’t deny…” (Climateer Investing)

No, Low-income households didn’t cause the financial crisis (CBS News)

Very Rich Get Very Richer: Wealthiest 20% Hold 94.5% of World’s Money (Real Time Economics) see also The Pitchforks Are Coming… For Us Plutocrats (Politico)

The Pitchforks Are Coming… For Us Plutocrats (Politico) How Did The Muslim ‘No-Go Zones’ Myth Get Started Anyway? (Talking Points Memo)

15 Tweets That Will Make You Hate Davos (NY Mag)

Raise the Millionaires tax: Return to tried and true policies that encouraged and grew our once-robust middle class. (USA Today)

Crunch time for pet theory on dark matter: Thought to make up the Universe’s missing matter, WIMPs are running out of places to hide. (Nature)

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