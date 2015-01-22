Trading News Events: EUR Interest Rate - ECB To Announce Quantitative Easing (QE) Program

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

newdigital, 2015.01.22 19:34

Daring Draghi's Massive Stimulus Beats Expectations (based on rttnews article)

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi unleashed a massive quantitative easing programme on Thursday, the size of which exceeded market expectations, determined to combat the threat of deflation and revive the euro area economy.

The widely expected quantitative easing measure was described by Draghi as "an expanded asset purchase programme". Under the plan, the combined monthly purchases of public and private sector securities will amount to EUR 60 billion ($70 billion), he said.



In response to the ECB announcement, the euro weakened and the Euro Stoxx strengthened to fresh 7-year highs. Earlier today, the bank left its interest rates unchanged for the fourth straight month.

The main refi rate was kept at a record low 0.05 percent and the deposit rate at -0.20 percent. The marginal lending rate was retained at 0.30 percent.

The size of monthly asset purchases exceeded the EUR 50 billion reported in the press since Wednesday. With the latest decision, Draghi has crossed the Rubicon to join ECB's peers US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan who took the QE route long back.

Previously, Draghi revealed his daring by entering the uncharted territory of negative interest rates last June in his mission to defend the ECB's price stability target.

His resolve must have been strengthened by last week's EU court backing for ECB's earlier bond-buying programme known as the Outright Monetary Transactions. That said, the German opposition to stimulus, especially ECB purchases of state debt, remains.

Adding pressure, Eurozone inflation turned negative in December for the first time in more than five years in December with consumer prices falling 0.2 percent. Falling oil prices are set to make the picture murkier. High unemployment is another grave concern.

The asset purchases are intended to be carried out until end-September 2016. They will remain in place until there is "a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation which is consistent with" the ECB's aim of achieving inflation rates below, but close to, 2 percent over the medium term, Draghi said in his customary post-decision press conference in Frankfurt.

"In March 2015 the Eurosystem will start to purchase euro-denominated investment-grade securities issued by euro area governments and agencies and European institutions in the secondary market," he added.