Trading News Events: EUR Interest Rate - ECB To Announce Quantitative Easing (QE) Program

EUR/USD may face fresh monthly lows over the next 24-hours of trade as
the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to announce more
non-standard measures to further mitigate the risk for deflation.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Despite headlines for a EUR 50B/month asset-purchase program, the details surrounding the new initiative may play a greater role in driving EUR/USD especially as the Governing Council struggles to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability. However, the ECB may provide limited details and make an attempt to buy more time as President Mario Draghi struggles to produce a unanimous vote within the Governing Council, and we may see a more meaningful rebound in EUR/USD should the central bank disappoint.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish EUR Trade: ECB Unveils Open-Ended QE Program
- Need red, five-minute candle following the policy announcement to consider a short EUR/USD trade
- If market reaction favors a short Euro trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade
- Implement same strategy as the bearish euro trade, just in the opposite direction
- Despite the string of closing prices above the 1.1500 handle, downside targets remain favored for EUR/USD as the RSI retains the bearish momentum and holds in oversold territory.
- Interim Resistance: 1.1720 (23.6% retracement) to 1.1740 (161.8% expansion)
- Interim Support: 1.1458 (January low) to 1.1500 pivot
|Period
|Data Released
|Estimate
|Actual
| Pips Change
(1 Hour post event )
| Pips Change
(End of Day post event)
|DEC 2014
|12/04/2014 12:45 GMT
|0.05%
|0.05%
|+41
|+65
EURUSD M5: 117 pips range price movement by EUR - ECB Press Conference news event
As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the benchmark rate at
the record low of 0.05%, but announced it would consider a broad-based
asset purchase program which could including sovereign debt next month
in order to achieve a EUR 1T expansion in its balance sheet. At the same
time, the ECB also lowered its economic outlook of the euro-area, with
the central bank lowering its 2014/2015 forecasts for growth and
inflation. Despite the dovish remarks, the Euro strengthened after the
statement as the ECB further delays the QE program, with EUR/USD closing
the day at 1.2376.