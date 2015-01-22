Trading News Events: EUR Interest Rate - ECB To Announce Quantitative Easing (QE) Program
22 January 2015, 11:08
EUR/USD may face fresh monthly lows over the next 24-hours of trade as the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to announce more non-standard measures to further mitigate the risk for deflation.

What’s Expected:

Why Is This Event Important:

Despite headlines for a EUR 50B/month asset-purchase program, the details surrounding the new initiative may play a greater role in driving EUR/USD especially as the Governing Council struggles to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability. However, the ECB may provide limited details and make an attempt to buy more time as President Mario Draghi struggles to produce a unanimous vote within the Governing Council, and we may see a more meaningful rebound in EUR/USD should the central bank disappoint.

How To Trade This Event Risk

Bearish EUR Trade: ECB Unveils Open-Ended QE Program

  • Need red, five-minute candle following the policy announcement to consider a short EUR/USD trade
  • If market reaction favors a short Euro trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position
  • Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
  • Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit
Bullish EUR Trade: Governing Council Attempts to Buy More Time
  • Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade
  • Implement same strategy as the bearish euro trade, just in the opposite direction
Potential Price Targets For The Release
EURUSD Daily


  • Despite the string of closing prices above the 1.1500 handle, downside targets remain favored for EUR/USD as the RSI retains the bearish momentum and holds in oversold territory.
  • Interim Resistance: 1.1720 (23.6% retracement) to 1.1740 (161.8% expansion)
  • Interim Support: 1.1458 (January low) to 1.1500 pivot
Impact that the ECB rate decision has had on EUR/USD during the last meeting

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change
(1 Hour post event )		 Pips Change
(End of Day post event)
DEC 2014 12/04/2014 12:45 GMT 0.05% 0.05% +41 +65
December 2014 European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision
EURUSD M5: 117 pips range price movement by EUR - ECB Press Conference news event


As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) kept the benchmark rate at the record low of 0.05%, but announced it would consider a broad-based asset purchase program which could including sovereign debt next month in order to achieve a EUR 1T expansion in its balance sheet. At the same time, the ECB also lowered its economic outlook of the euro-area, with the central bank lowering its 2014/2015 forecasts for growth and inflation. Despite the dovish remarks, the Euro strengthened after the statement as the ECB further delays the QE program, with EUR/USD closing the day at 1.2376.
